NHSX Announces 35 Projects to Receive 6.5 Million Shares of Adoption Fund





NHSX has announced that a total of 35 projects will receive 6.5 million shares in the adoption fund across the gastroenterology pathway. Musculoskeletal pathway; Perioperative pathway; Initiatives to support digital inclusion. Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Network.

Matthew Gould, Chief Executive Officer of NHSX, said:

“These initiatives help the NHS ease pressure on services, from digitizing the standard pretreatment evaluation process to freeing clinical time by helping patients manage their condition at home. It shows how digital can help you to do that. “

The Adoption Fund was established to support innovations such as:

The NHS has several evidence bases that can support current priorities for selective recovery. It is DTAC compliant or not funded elsewhere by the NHS, which can lead to rapid and widespread deployment throughout the NHS.

Learn more about projects benefiting from the NHSX Adoption Fund.

Lisa Hollins, Director of Innovation at NHSX, said in a blog about this work: The NHS and Care Services are using digital technology in new ways to find creative solutions to the pressures, backlogs and waiting lists caused by the COVID pandemic. The virtual ward allowed people to recover at home by remote clinical supervision, creating inpatient capacity for those in need of hospitalization. Digital and video-based tools have already helped ensure that post-surgical rehabilitation programs and exercises are completed correctly and that the rehabilitation plan is clear before the day of surgery.

Building on this type of innovation plays an important role in service recovery and sustainability. Digital transformation is also driving a whole new care route that is better for patients and saves time for clinical and management teams.

