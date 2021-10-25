MacBook Pro pre-orders will decline from late November to December prior to release.





Potential owners of new MacBook Pro models will have to wait long for orders. Some default configurations will not be available in the US until December.

Early pre-orders for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were off by a few minutes from the opening on October 18. It seems that some customers have to wait until December, even if they pre-order before Tuesday in less than a week. release date.

Apple’s online store warns potential buyers of 14-inch models that delivery in the United States may arrive between November 16th and November 23rd with the default option. For 16-inch models, with the same default, delivery will take place between November 23rd and December 1st.

Customers looking for a customized MacBook Pro configuration will have even longer latency. For both types, changing from default to custom will extend the delivery quote from December 2nd to December 9th.

For some configurations, the estimated delivery time will be even higher between December 9th and December 16th. This seems to be the case if the customer chooses to upgrade both the chip and memory.

Order delays affect not only the United States but other countries as well. In the UK, according to the online store, the default configuration for the 14-inch model will be available between November 16th and November 23rd, and the 16-inch model will be extended from November 23rd to November 30th.

At this time, it’s unclear how this will affect the store supply of the new model, but it could be quite limited from the beginning.

