LockDir Free Download

LockDir Overview

LockDir is a reliable, powerful yet easy-to-use data protection software that allows you to protect folders, files or drives on your Windows PC, a comprehensive application that comes bundled with a wide range of advanced and powerful tools to help you completely secure your files and folders. This great application can protect a folder on hard drives as well as USB flash drives, external drives, thumb drives, memory sticks, memory cards, flash drives, pen drives, etc. It means you can directly turn it on to lock your folders without installing it on your computer. It has a well-organized and highly interactive interface that offers you a modern and visually appealing design. It manages almost all the main actions in a side panel and provides you with all the necessary tools. You can also download IRISmart Security Free Download.

It is a smart application that uses standard 256-bit AES encryption technology on the fly to securely encrypt your folders and all valuable data. Depending on your preference, this great tool offers three security levels like Normal, High and High. Normal level protects high-volume files at the fastest speed and ideal for new users, high security level protects medium-sized data at a fast pace designed for users with high security requirements, while higher level provides stronger protection for folders It can protect highly confidential files and also enables you Protect your folders with a strong password and prevent your sensitive data from being accessed, misused, moved, modified or deleted without your permission, other noteworthy features include advanced settings, show protected tags, password hint, restore center, change protected folder icon, display language, file filter system, etc. Besides, all in all, LockDir is a handy application that enables you to encrypt and password protect folders and files on your hard drive, USB flash drive, and all kinds of portable storage devices. You can also download McAfee Endpoint Security 2021 Free Download.

LockDir Features

LockDir Technical Setup Details

Software Full Name: LockDirSetup File Name: LockDir.7.0.0.95.rar Setup Size: 1.5MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added in: October 25, 2021 Developers: LockDir

System Requirements for LockDirOperating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or above Free Download LockDir

Password 123

