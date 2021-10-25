How to make your browsing experience safer with Google Chrome





If you are using it as your default web browser, you need to take some important steps to make Google Chrome more secure. This protects you from password-targeting hackers and allows you to create fake websites to deceive users. Google has many built-in tools in Chrome that help protect it. Here are some easy ways to enhance the security of Google Chrome, from secure browsing to password encryption. Safe Browsing Settings This setting is already enabled by default, but you can tweak it for added security. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen[設定]After selecting[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[セキュリティ]Move in the order of. There is a section on safe browsing. In this section[拡張保護]Select an option. Standard protection remains the default, but you can switch to extensions to increase protection against dangerous websites, downloads, and extensions. Chrome also warns you about password violations. Chrome may also send the URL to Safe Browsing to check for the entire threat. The data will be temporarily linked to your Google account. Encrypt your Google account password This is another encryption tip. Chrome[設定]After accessing the menu, at the top of the screen[あなたとGoogle]Click Options. To do this, you need to log in to your Google account.[同期]so[暗号化オプション]Select and[同期されたパスワードをGoogleアカウントで暗号化する]Look for the option. This option stores your password on a Google server behind your own encryption method. This makes it difficult for hackers to access the password because it is encrypted during the transfer, but it is unlikely that Google will be able to read the password as well. However, you can also choose a second option for a little more security. With a sync passphrase, you only have the unlock key to view your password, so you can use encryption without having Google read your password. This means that it is encrypted on both your end and the other end. This second route also complicates synchronization a bit. Every time you turn on sync somewhere new, you’ll need a passphrase, and you’ll need to enter the passphrase on the device that turned on sync. Also, the feed doesn’t show suggestions based on sites you visit in Chrome, and you can’t view your passwords online or use Smart Lock for Passwords. The history is also not synced. Disable FLoCFLoC is a controversial Chrome feature that examines your browsing history to see large groups or cohorts of recent browsing activity. This is intended for advertisers to choose group ads instead of cookies, but you can control how advertisers target users to collect more data about them or Google. Some people are worried that it could be used to turn a cookie into a monopoly. In the face of criticism of FLoC, Google has enabled a new privacy sandbox that can be accessed to disable this feature. Simply go to your Chrome settings, go to Privacy & Security and click the link to your privacy sandbox. From there, you can toggle the switch to disable sandbox trials and FLoC. HTTPS is more secure This feature allows you to access only secure websites. Many websites relied on the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). This allows you to keep your browser open and request that your website be displayed in plain text. As a result, any hacker who can monitor the connection can read the request. This is dangerous if you enter your password or credit card number. Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) fixes this by encrypting HTTP requests and responses as random characters, making monitoring difficult. You need to make sure your browser is set to always use HTTPS with Google Chrome. When I visit an HTTP website, I get a warning that it is not secure. To do this[設定]of[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click on the section[常に安全な接続を使用する]Look for options. Beware of extensions Chrome extensions are useful for spelling and grammar corrections, blocking ads, and more. Not all extensions are always secure. Some extensions can hijack your browser to obtain personal information or spy on you. It’s always a good practice to make sure that the extensions you add are from a trusted source. To manage your extensions in Chrome, go to chrome: // extensions / in the address bar. from here,[詳細]You can click the button to see the details and permissions of each extension and return to the list of Chrome Web Stores. You can also remove the extension.

