Google provides a definition of quality content





At Google SEO’s business hours hangout, Google’s John Mueller provided a broader definition of what content quality really means. His definition can extend the meaning of having high quality content and help publishers who are having problems with content quality.

In general, when the SEO industry focuses on content quality, it often focuses on improving things related to EAT, expertise, credibility, and credibility.

Mueller’s shared definition of content quality includes and goes beyond EAT.

Why Content Quality Is Important

Content quality can have both positive and negative impacts on your site’s ranking. It can even cause Google to distrust the site and not display the rich results from the website.

Over the years, the SEO industry has focused on author signals, the amount of ads on pages, and the text of the content itself.

But what Mueller said about content quality embraces those signals and extends them further.

Questions about quality content and SEO

The question asked in Google Hangouts was in the context of the relative importance of technical SEO and content quality.

I have a question here:

“It has long been said that technical improvements are less important to SEO than quality content.”

Mueller stopped reading questions to talk about the importance of technical SEO and started talking about what quality content really means.

This is how Google defines high quality content

John Mueller tackled the issue of quality content and explained that it wasn’t just text.

Mueller explained:

“When it comes to content quality, it doesn’t just mean the text of the article.

It’s really the quality of your overall website.

And it includes everything from layout to design.

For example, how things are displayed on a page, how images are integrated, how speed is used, all of these factors work there. “

Google has said for years that images are important and have published a developer page on how to properly use them for image optimization and SEO.

While many in the SEO industry downplay the importance of page speed, Mueller says page speed contributes to how Google sees the quality of its content.

Most importantly, it’s important to point out that how everything looks on your page affects how Google sees the quality of your content.

This is a big issue as it extends the definition of what it means to have high quality content.

Mueller continued his explanation:

“That is, looking only at the text of the article and ignoring everything else around it, I’m not saying this is high quality text.

We really want to see the entire website. “

There is a wide range of definitions of quality content

Mueller’s definition of quality content is much broader than generally understood.

Search on Google or Bing using the search term “What is high quality content?” Reveals many websites that answer questions by saying that it’s all about text.

But obviously, according to Google, quality content means more than just text. This includes images, layouts, all display methods, page speeds, and other factors. Some of these factors relate to the user experience and how information is delivered to site visitors.

Quote

Content quality is more than text: layout, design, images

See at 23:12 mark

