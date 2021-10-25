Scotiabank partners with Google Cloud for personalized banking





TORONTO and SUNNYVALE, Scotiabank, CA and Google Cloud are working to create a more personal and predictive banking experience for our banking customers.

According to the two companies last month, this strategic partnership will accelerate Scotiabank’s global data and analytics strategy for customers in the Americas and around the world.

Google Cloud, Scotiabank’s trusted cloud provider, enables Scotiabank to run sensitive workloads in a secure cloud environment while adhering to the bank’s security management goals.

This partnership builds on the significant advances Scotiabank has made in its cloud strategy over the past few years.

Scotiabank moves customer data to Google Cloud and uses data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in several ways.

Leverage data for predictive offers: Banks will be able to process data faster, understand customer sentiment insights, and deliver relevant offers in a timely manner. Scotiabank can use Google Clouds’ machine learning (ML) model to reduce the time it takes to predict customer offers from 14 days to hours. Improve customer interaction with artificial intelligence (AI): Through this partnership, Scotiabank will provide engineers and data scientists with Google AI solutions such as natural language processing, voice, and vision capabilities, allowing banks to document processes and onboarding. To help you improve your customers. Interaction. Integrate data silos across your organization: Migrating data to Google Cloud helps get rid of data silos in banks and enables banks to provide better financial advice to their customers, previously hidden insights To clarify.

Kirsten Kliphouse, North American President of Google Cloud, says consumers around the world are expecting an increasingly personalized banking experience.

The partnership will strengthen Scotiabank’s commitment to technology and its commitment to providing customers with their own initiatives, Cliphouse said.

Grace Lee, SVP and Chief Analyst at Scotiabank, said the bank’s integration with Google Cloud could significantly improve speed, sophistication, insight and automation ubiquity through parallel processing and streaming of data. increase.

This transformation will undoubtedly improve the customer experience and banking efficiency globally.

