Some Google Pixel 6 customers receive pre-orders early and share their first impressions

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro accepted pre-orders shortly after the Made by Google event on October 19th. The device will be available on October 28th. This is also the time when those who were able to place a pre-order early need to get the unit. However, some customers have already delivered the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro a few days before the launch date.

Many of these lucky customers pre-ordered units from the Google Store, but others bought units from AT & T or Best Buy. Many such owners use Reddit to share their first impressions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro after about a day of use.

According to Redditoru / zhoozh_ik, who got the Pixel 6 Pro, this smartphone is slightly larger than the Pixel 4 XL and offers “very fast” performance. He also shared several camera samples, including comparative shots between 1x, 4x, and 20x zoom levels.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 4x telephoto lens and leverages Google’s SuperRes technology to provide up to 20x digital zoom. With that in mind, the details of the 20x zoom photo are definitely impressive.

The Redditor u / Sadistic Savior video compares the Pixel 3 and Pixel 6 audio inputs. The biggest highlight is how the Pixel 6 inserts punctuation exactly and automatically where it’s needed, unlike the old Pixel.

Redditor u / good4y0u posted a screenshot showing that the AT & T Pixel 6 with millimeter wave 5G connection is draining about 70% of the battery with a screen on time of 7 hours or more. After a full charge, we estimate that the phone will take about 21 hours to discharge to zero, which is certainly impressive.

It’s too early to comment on battery life, but the first signs seem promising, and even the smaller Pixel 6 seems to provide significant screen-on time.

The first set of reviews for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available today (October 25). At this time, you can learn more about the performance, battery life, and camera features of these smartphones. Until then, these first impressions of early owners of Pixel 6 look positive.

