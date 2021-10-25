West’s NovaGuard SAPro Safety System Recognized for Best Innovation at INTERPHEX





Chris Ryan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Products and Emerging Markets at West, said: “We recognize that needlestick injuries are a serious danger to healthcare professionals and have developed the NovaGuard system to increase control and safety when administering injections. West has developed the NovaGuard SAPro safety device. We are proud of this ongoing innovation from our technology platform. Ultimately, we continue to look for ways to deliver greater innovation in the market to help our customers help their patients. “

To mitigate these needlestick injuries, the NovaGuard SA Pro safety system has recently expanded its technology platform to include standard 0.5 mL glass syringes in addition to the 1 mL devices already available with 1 mL long glass syringes. Included 0.5 mL device for. This is important for injectable medications such as low molecular weight heparin that pharmaceutical companies package and market both 0.5 mL standard glass syringes and 1 mL long glass syringes.

This safety system provides low snap-in force during manufacturer assembly with the syringe, helps prevent pre-activation of the syringe, and lower activation for better user comfort during administration. Offers. The NovaGuard SA Pro safety system integrates a C-clip at the top of the device design, enabling customers in the biopharmacy industry to perform a one-step syringe assembly process.

About the west

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Is a leading provider of innovative, high quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner of established emerging drug developers, West helps patients safely and effectively contain and deliver life-saving and life-saving medicines. West has approximately 10,000 team members on 50 sites around the world and supports our customers by providing over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania and operating for nearly a century, West generated over $ 2.15 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.westpharma.com.

