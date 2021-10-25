



Today’s Google Doodle honors Claude Cahun, a French surrealist photographer and writer who challenged gender and sexuality norms in the early 20th century.

Born to a Jewish family in Nantes, western France on this day in 1894, Kaan was the child of newspaper owners Maurice Chevs and Victorin Marie Klubevis. The artist (born Lucy Schwob) grew up surrounded by creative people. Maurice’s brother was the avant-garde writer Marcelshwob, and his uncle was the traveler and writer David Leonkahun.

According to Google, the artist decided to identify it as non-binary, even though gender variance was considered taboo in France at the time.

Around 1915, Kahun cut his hair very short and began taking self-portraits in sailor, sportsman, dandy, or men’s suits against a neutral background. In 1917, the artist was renamed according to the Paris-based female artist, research and exhibition archive (AWARE).

According to the archive, cross-dressing self-portraits of Kahun have been the subject of interest in gender studies and transvestist theory ever since.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City describes Kahun as a “creative chameleon” that “is keenly tuned to the typical modern state of self-estrangement.”

According to the National Portrait Gallery in the United Kingdom, Kaan met her lifelong partner and collaborator Marcel Moore (formerly known as Sae Yamamoto Marhelve). The pair became “sister-in-law” almost ten years later when Kaan’s father married Moore’s widow’s mother.

The couple moved to Paris in 1914, where they began artistic collaboration.

Kahun’s work examined gender fluidity through literature and self-portraits. Their 1927 photo series “I’m training. Don’t kiss” portrayed the artist as a feminized weightlifter and challenged masculine and feminine stereotypes.

Kaan is best known for these self-portraits today, but according to the National Portrait Gallery, artists primarily saw themselves as writers. In 1930, Kaan published Aveux non avenus (translated into English as Disavowals), an “anti-recollection” containing 10 photomontages created in Moore.

In 1937, Kahun and Moore settled in Jersey, one of the Channel Islands between England and France. They later became actively involved in the resistance movement against the island’s occupation of the Nazis, says Gallery.

The couple created anti-Nazi propaganda and were arrested in July 1944. Before the release of Jersey in May 1945, they were sentenced to death and imprisoned for almost a year.

Kahun was awarded the Medal of French Gratitude in 1951 for his resistance during World War II. The artist died in 1954, and Moore died 18 years later in 1972.

Kahun’s self-portrait was forgotten after World War II, but their work was rediscovered in the 1990s and widely distributed, says AWARE.

The Google logo seen outside the Google office in Berlin on August 31st. Today’s Google Doodle celebrates French surrealist artist Claude Cahun.Sean Gallup / Getty Images

