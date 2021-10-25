Bad Windows 10 default settings and how to disable them





Are you using Windows 10? Change these default settings now.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system began rolling out to eligible devices on October 5th. Gradual deployment of new operating systems means that not everyone can get an upgrade right away. Some will use Microsoft’s older operating system until mid-2022, while others will argue whether it’s worth upgrading to Windows 11, but it’s possible to keep Windows 10 until support ends in 2025. Yes (how to download Windows 11 now and skip the wait): Regardless of why you are still using Windows 10, some of the OS default settings can collect information, show more ads and notifications, and slow down your device.

For Windows 10 users, we recommend that you check these default settings and, in some cases, turn them off for privacy, speed, and convenience. Here are eight settings that are turned on by default that you can disable in Windows 10 (you’ll also find top tips and tricks for Windows 10 and how to troubleshoot common Windows 10 issues).

File share update

A feature added to Windows 10 is an optimized update delivery system. This allows you to download updates from other Windows 10 computers (not just from Microsoft’s servers) over the Internet. The problem, of course, is that your computer is also being used as an update sharing hub for other Windows 10 users.

This feature is on by default,[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[詳細オプション]>[配信の最適化]Go to[他のPCからのダウンロードを許可する]You can turn it off by switching off.

Windows 10 Action Center is a convenient central hub for all notifications, including apps, reminders, and recently installed programs. However, notification overload is definitely a problem. Especially if you’re adding unwanted notifications (such as Windows tips) to your mix.

[設定]>[システム]>[通知とアクション]Go to[Windowsを使用するときにヒント、トリック、提案を取得する]Control notifications by turning off features such as displaying the Windows welcome experience after updates. Suggested and individual app notifications.

Microsoft is pushing Windows Store apps.In fact, an app that I have never downloaded[スタート]It may appear in the menu. These proposed apps are basically ads.

[設定]>[カスタマイズ]>[スタート]>[スタート]Show suggestions from time to time to turn off these nasty ads. For more information, see the Windows 10 Start Menu Guide.

Microsoft ensures that users’ preferences and browsing habits on Windows 10 are monitored. Users also have a unique ad ID (associated with their Microsoft account) that they use to display targeted ads. Of course, unless you turn off this information sharing, Microsoft will also share this ad identity profile with third-party apps in the Windows Store.

To turn this off[設定]>[プライバシー]>[一般]>[アプリに広告IDを使用させて、アプリのアクティビティに基づいて広告をより面白くする]Go to (turning this off will reset the ID).

Cortana, an adaptive personal assistant for Windows 10, gets the information she collects about you quite personally. Cortana can “know you” by collecting information such as voice, handwriting patterns, and input history. This may seem a little creepy.

[設定]>[プライバシー]>[インクと入力]You can prevent Cortana from knowing you and erase information from your device by going to and switching the option off.

In Windows 10, many apps run in the background. That is, it runs by default even if you don’t have the app open. These apps can consume bandwidth and battery life, such as receiving information, sending notifications, downloading and installing updates. We recommend turning this feature off if you are using a mobile device or pay-as-you-go connection.

To do this[設定]>[プライバシー]>[バックグラウンドアプリ]Go to[アプリをバックグラウンドで実行する]Turn off or switch each app off individually.

Sync is everything in Windows 10. System settings, themes, passwords, search history, etc. are all synced across all signed-in devices by default. However, not all of us want to sync our search history from our phone to our computer, so here’s how to turn it off:

To turn off settings synchronization (including theme and password)[設定]>[アカウント]>[設定の同期]Go to. You can turn off synchronization for all settings, or you can selectively turn off certain settings.

Windows 10 automatically downloads and installs updates, so you can’t actually turn them off. And to be honest, you shouldn’t turn them off-the latest operating systems are safe operating systems. However, if for some reason you don’t want your computer to automatically download and install Windows 10 updates (perhaps to allow you to manually download and install the above updates on your own schedule). ), You can pause the update for the set time.[設定]>[更新]>[詳細オプション]Go to[更新の一時停止]Use to select a date within 35 days. However, you cannot pause again after that point until you update.

