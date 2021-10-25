How Franceshausen became a power player on Facebook leak





The journal team left before the call was over. Since then, journalists from other media outlets, including Atlantic, Associated Press, CNN, NBC News, Fox Business, and the New York Times, have considered the first tranche of Haugens’ document with a parallel group in Europe. We plan to publish the findings on Monday (although the story began on Friday night).

We live in an era of megaleak made possible by the same digital technology that allows us to monitor each other and record our lives like never before. These leaks gave leakers and their brokers a new kind of power over the news media and raised difficult questions about how their revelation would enter the public sphere. In particular, there are questions about the balance of power between important sources and reporters who benefit from them.

Several leaks, including US military and state department files, occurred in the form of large data dumps on WikiLeaks or anonymous servers. Others, including Edward Snowden’s National Security Agency files and the exposure of the North and South American drone war interception, happened after journalists gained the trust of the sources.

Panama Papers reports based on more than 11 million document leaks, followed by other investigations into global tax evasion, are mediated through an international consortium of investigative journalists managing collaborations among hundreds of journalists around the world. it was done. They read the document and each other’s story on a secure server before coordinating the publication of the article on social media.

In some cases, it’s up to the leaker or hacker to control when and how information is released. How did the Kremlin-led cyberattack on the Democratic National Committee move towards the 2016 presidential election, which led to the catastrophic release of the Commission’s private documents on WikiLeaks?

In another example, the primary source could be an international consortium of investigative journalists or elsewhere to make concessions to a unified group of journalists who add a layer of reporting and analysis to raw materials.

In an interview, Gerard Ryle, director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, said he could not afford to let sources direct the story.

