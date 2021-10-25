Google stocks are unlikely to see much movement after third-quarter earnings





During VivaTech, a man passed the logo of US multinational tech company Google … [+] Trade fair (Viva Technology) to be held in Paris on May 24, 2018. (Photo courtesy of ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo courtesy must read ALAIN JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Alphabet (Google) shares (NASDAQ: GOOG) will report their third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 26th. GOOG is above the revenue consensus forecast, but expects to miss revenue. The company has reported higher-than-expected revenue and revenue figures in each of the last four quarters. Corporate revenue growth in the first half of this year was driven by the YouTube advertising segment and the Google Cloud segment. Google search has continued to grow steadily. We expect similar results for the third quarter of 2021. Google predicts that Google’s valuation is about $ 3001 per share, 5.6% above the current market price of $ 2842. Take a look at Google’s interactive dashboard analysis of upfront revenue: what do you expect in the third quarter? For more information.

(1) Earnings expected to exceed consensus estimates

For the full year of 2020, Google’s revenue was $ 182.5 billion, up 13% year-on-year, with high growth driven by the growth of the YouTube advertising segment and the Google Cloud segment. Trefis estimates that GOOG’s third-quarter 2021 revenue will exceed the $ 63.45 billion consensus estimate to be approximately $ 65.41 billion. We look forward to the continued success of the YouTube Ads segment and the Google Cloud segment. Google’s revenue dashboard shows details about a company’s business segments, along with forecasts for the next two years.

(2) EPS that may miss a consensus estimate

GOOG’s earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be $ 21.50 per Trefis analysis, below the consensus estimate of $ 23.47. The company’s net profit margin will rise slightly in 2020 and is expected to continue to grow in 2021. Overall, the company has the potential to report an EPS of approximately $ 96.32 in 2021.

Revenue

Trephis

(3) The stock price is 5.6% higher than the current market price.

According to Google’s assessment, the 2022 EPS estimate is about $ 114.47, the P / E multiple is 26.2 times, and the price is $ 3001, which is 5.6% higher than the current market price of $ 2842.

In addition, Google and Facebook analysis found that Facebook was a better investment option. Google’s Peer Comparison also summarizes how companies respond to peers on key metrics.

