Facebook papers may be the biggest crisis in company history





On Friday, a consortium of 17 US media outlets was included in a disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission, a form edited by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s legal adviser. The consortium, including CNN, reviewed the edited version received by Congress. CNN reports on how Facebook (FB) coordinated groups spread discord and violence, including January 6, Facebook’s challenge of moderating content in non-English-speaking countries, human trafficking. Contains articles on how traders used the platform to exploit people. ..

Reports from CNN and other outlets that are part of the consortium follow a month of scrutiny of the company. The Wall Street Journal previously published a series of articles based on the tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents leaked by Haugen. (The work of the consortium is based on much of the same document.)

Currently, Facebook’s troubles are endless. Members of the subcommittee sought testimony from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. And on Friday, another former Facebook employee anonymously filed a complaint with the SEC against the company in a similar complaint to Haugen. Facebook has dealt with scandals about data privacy, content moderation, and approach to competitors. But the sheer volume of documentation and the many stories you can be sure of will cover every part of your business, whether it’s fighting hate speech or misinformation, managing international growth, or protecting young users on the platform. It touches on concerns and issues. And even its ability to accurately measure the size of its large audience.

All of this asks the company an unpleasant question: can Facebook really manage the potential for real-world harm from its amazingly large platform, or the social media giants are big enough not to fail? Did you become too much?

Facebook tries to turn the page

Facebook, as part of it, has repeatedly attempted to undermine Haugen’s credibility, saying her testimony and written reports falsely characterized its actions and efforts.

A Facebook spokeswoman said in a CNN statement, “It’s a premise that these stories are at the heart of the mistake.” “Yes, we are a business and profitable, but the idea of ​​doing so at the expense of people’s safety and well-being misunderstands where our own commercial interests are.”

In a tweet thread last week, John Pinnett, vice president of communications for the company, called Facebook Papers “a selection of millions of Facebook documents” and “to draw fair conclusions about us.” It cannot be used. ” But even the reaction speaks. If you have more documents on Facebook that tell a more complete story, why not release them? (In Senate testimony, Facebook’s Davis said Facebook was “looking for a way to publish more research.”) Instead, Facebook is now in a wave of critical coverage, as it continues. It is reported that he plans to rebrand himself with a new name as early as this week. (Facebook previously declined to comment on this report.) This move seems to be a clear attempt to turn the page, but even with the new paint, it’s fundamentally outlined in Facebook-only documentation. Problems will not be fixed. Called, you can do it. Let’s look at an example of a report published by the journal on September 16th. It focuses on Facebook’s internal investigation into a violent Mexican drug cartel known as Cartl Jalisco Nueva Generacin. The cartel used the platform to post violent content, despite being designated internally as one of the “dangerous individuals and organizations” whose content needs to be removed, and the acronym “CJNG”. It is said that we are recruiting new members using. Facebook told the journal at the time that it was investing in artificial intelligence to increase its coercion against such groups.

Despite last month’s journal report, CNN last week posted offensive content linked to Instagram groups, such as gun photos and photos and video posts that make people look shot or bowed. Identified. After CNN asked Facebook about the post, a spokeswoman confirmed that multiple videos flagged by CNN were deleted because they violated company policy, and a warning was added to at least one post. rice field.

Haugen said Facebook couldn’t solve these problems because it prioritized interests over social interests and, in some cases, lacked the ability to put out many fires at once. Suggests that.

“Facebook has very few staff … because there are so many technicians who don’t want to accept what Facebook has done and what they’re responsible for, and people are willing to work there,” Hogen said in a briefing. Stated. At last week’s “Facebook Papers” consortium. “So they have to make very, very, very deliberate choices about what will be achieved and what will not be achieved.”

Facebook has invested a total of $ 13 billion to make the platform more secure since 2016, according to a spokeswoman for the company. (By comparison, the company’s annual revenue exceeded $ 85 billion last year, with profits reaching $ 29 billion.) Facebook also said, “The security of the platform, including 15,000 people who review more than 70 content. There are 40,000 people working on security. A language that works in more than 20 locations around the world to support our community. ”

“We have also shut down more than 150 networks trying to manipulate public debates since 2017. They occur in more than 50 countries, most of which are from outside the United States or outside the United States. I’m focused, “said the spokesman. “Our track record shows that we are cracking down on abuse outside the United States with the same strength we apply in the United States.”

Still, the document eliminates all the many harms outlined in the document, and much more the company has to do to deal with the unprecedented reach of Facebook and the unintended consequences of its integration into our daily lives. It suggests that there are many.

Uncertain future

Meanwhile, the company seems to be rapidly losing credibility not only among some users and regulators, but also internally.

Some internal documents indicate that Facebook employees are concerned about the company’s behavior. For example, in a post on Facebook’s internal site in December 2020 about the company’s integrity team turnover, employees commented: It is declining company-wide. ” (Pulse surveys are often used by companies to measure employee sentiment on a particular topic.)

The internal post was made after Facebook’s Civic Integrity team broke up after the presidential election and its staff was assigned to other roles within the company.Haugen criticized the move, but Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen said, “A pioneering job. [by the team] Facebook’s independent oversight committee accused the company of “not fully announced” on Thursday about details of the cross-check program, which reportedly protected millions. VIP users of the usual content moderation rules for social media platforms (a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement, the company asked the board to enter the cross-check system. I will do my best. ”

Good news for Facebook: Hogen and the team that supports her aren’t aiming to close or dissolve the company. In Senate testimony, Hogen repeatedly told lawmakers that she was there because she believed in Facebook’s potential interests if it could tackle a serious problem. Hogen even said he would work again on Facebook if he had the opportunity. She suggested that Congress “give the company the opportunity to declare moral bankruptcy and we can understand how to fix these things together.”

“The most interesting thing I found when reading these documents was how extraordinary the company was,” Lawrence Lessig, a Harvard Law School professor and Hogen’s strategic legal adviser, told CNN. rice field. “The company is full of thousands of Frances Haugen … they’re just trying to do their job. They’re trying to make Facebook the best platform for secure, convenient and communication they can. is.”

What hasn’t been seen yet is how Facebook will change in response to current and future whistleblower exposure, especially its ad-fueled business, as it has always been. If. Do you agree with the transparency and cooperation that Hogen, regulators and others are looking for? Or do you just keep doing business as usual with the new name?

This article is part of the CNN series published in The Facebook Papers. This includes the company’s internal culture, its approach to mitigating false alarms and hate speech, its news feed algorithm, and communication related to January 6th. You can read the entire series here.

