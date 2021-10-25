Thayer Ventures invites more than 150 industry CEOs, investors and disruptors to DC to discuss their vision and policies as the travel and transportation industry faces a new post-pandemic reality.





Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano Keynote Speech Annual Meeting Calls for Innovation in Industry’s “Most Imminent Needs”

Published: October 25, 2021 7:00 am EDT | Updated: 1 hour ago

Washington, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Thayer Ventures, the only venture capital firm focused on innovation in travel and transportation, is a C-Suite leader, investor, innovator and policymaker. Gathered and focused on new things all day long. Industries such as the challenges posed by the dramatically changing workforce, new science to address the spread of COVID, the rise of autonomous mobility and new city planning, and the adoption of digitized platform solutions to address hotel operations. Management and innovation prospects. Participants included more than 150 sort leaders and practitioners from industry-leading brands, investment companies and disruptive start-ups.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International, and Chris Hemmeter, Managing Director of The Ventures

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International, gave the keynote speech at the conference, saying: We are proud to support Sayre’s commitment as a co-investor and a forward-looking innovation partner to meet the industry’s most pressing technology needs and priorities. “

Presentations and sessions at meetings include:

INTRODUCTION & Context Thayer Ventures, Managing Director, Lee Pillsbury, Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company COVID, Dr. ClareRock, Infectious Disease Doctor and Epidemic, Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases Division, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Capital Markets: Impact, Trends, Forecast Dick Rippe, Managing Director and Economist, Evercore ISIWhat Lies Ahead: Fireside Chat with Anthony Capuano, CEO, Marriott InternationalSPAC Path, Public to Private: Fireside Chat with Inspirato Brent Handler, Founder and CEO, Inspirato Platform Strategy for the Future Melanie Ryan Meador, CEO and President, Redeam, Andrada Paraschiv, Vice President of Hospitality, Beekeeper, Ryan Ruth, Digital Travel Trade & E-Commerce Director, Disney Parks Experience & Products, Richard Valtr, Founder, Mews Innovations in Hospitality Delivery Rami Zeidan, Founder and CEO, LifehouseThe Future of Autonomy, 2021 and Beyond Nina Grooms Lee, Chief Executive Officer, May Mobility, Inc. The Road Ahead: The Future of Technology Regulation-R. Dr. David Edelman, Former Special Assistant to President Obama, Computer Science & AI Lab, MIT Director, Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TVAC), and Michael Huerta, Former FAA Administrator, Founder MPHConsulting

The future of innovation

Chris Hemmeter, Managing Director of The Ventures, said: Innovation-The disruption of the entire value chain, which emphasizes and further emphasizes Sayre Ventures’ long-term investment papers, is accelerating the replacement of existing technology providers over the long term, coupled with changing consumer behavior patterns, making it more flexible across the industry. We are promoting the adoption of models. “

He concluded that: “In today’s environment, we are proud that many of the industry’s leading brands have become partners and co-investors in The Hayer Ventures, facing the disruptors pushing the boundaries of innovation. Thank you Travel To everyone who participated in today’s discussion, including the Sayre Ventures portfolio companies driving the future of transportation innovation. “

Thayer Ventures portfolio companies include Adara, Beekeeper, BookingPal, Canary Technologies, Groupize, Hyperloop Inc., ID90 Travel, Lifehouse, May Mobility, Mews, Migo, Optii, Redeam Inc., Robotic Skys, Sonder, Sprockets, Swiftmile, Traxo was included. , TRIPBAM, and Uplift.

Thayer Ventures focuses exclusively on travel and transportation technology, supports capital investment with its own deep network of decision makers, gains its own trading flow, and is tactical and strategic unmatched by portfolio companies. It provides value and promotes investor interests. Many of its early-stage investments have benefited from this approach, designing profitable exits or building sustainable businesses that position them for continued growth and market leadership. rice field.

Mark Farrell, Managing Partner of Thayer Ventures, concludes: As we move further into the 21st century, work and assembly, no area of ​​human life will be affected by the innovations that shape the texture of life. “

About The Ventures

Based in San Francisco, Thayer Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm with a strategic focus on technology in the global travel and transportation industry. Thayer prioritizes early b2b companies, but selectively considers seeds and later deals with selective b2c activity. Today, Thayer Ventures manages four active investment vehicles with over $ 100 million in capital and over 20 active portfolio companies.

