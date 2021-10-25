Survey of wearable technology device implementations in health care





Stock / marchmeena29 Professor Ravinder Dahiya, an IEEE Fellow at the University of Glasgow and a professor of electronics and nanoengineering, discusses the growing importance of wearable technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic raises the need for advances in high-tech equipment. Access to face-to-face care is most difficult for those who most need access to medical services, such as socio-economically disadvantaged people and the elderly. As a result of the pandemic, wearable technology devices have become more popular, and primarily users can take more precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These devices are also used to manage the long-term effects of COVID-19. While advances in wearable technology can benefit in supporting the healthcare industry, there is still a long way to go before these devices are widely adopted. The high cost, the potential for these devices to appear unreliable, and the potential for downplaying certain social groups can all hinder the use of these technologies within healthcare.

Health Europa tells IEEE Fellow Professor Ravinder Dahiya of Electronics and Nanoengineering at the University of Glasgow about how wearable technology can help the healthcare sector and the challenges that have not yet been overcome due to the widespread use of these devices. talked. Accepted in the industry.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic advanced the use of wearable technology devices?

Robotics and wearable technology devices are expected to continue to support the growing need for remote medical services, without spatial and temporal constraints. They support the growing demand for medical services among older people who often suffer from reduced mobility and lack of access to specialized medical services. Telemedicine services are expected to gain momentum and expand location coverage with 5G technology marketed in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the importance of providing telemedicine.

How can I use wearable technology devices to solve challenges within the healthcare sector?

The success of wearable technology in the healthcare application and healthcare sector ultimately depends not only on technology acceptance and adoption, but also on continued use of intent. Currently, there is a lack of research on the actual use behavior of new health care devices, expectations for health improvement, and continuous use intentions.

As wearable technology advances, so does security and privacy. What do you think is the biggest problem in developing wearable technology in the iStock / Prostock-Studio healthcare field? For example, what steps do you need to take to ensure the security of your user data?

Be aware of data-related issues. Centralized cloud systems have traditionally been used to manage, process, and store data, but they have two major problems. The first is the delay in processing the data, and the second is that this data puts a heavy load on the performance of the entire network. As wearable technology advances, so does security and privacy. Currently, there is no unified solution for wearable technology security to cover all threats.

Social and cultural preferences can also be an issue, as advanced technology can be considered suspicious. The availability of medical-grade wearable technology or certification is another challenge, as most of today’s wearable technology solutions are primarily for health.

What precautions should users take when monitoring their health using high-tech devices?

Today, you can see advanced solutions such as direct printing of sensors on fabrics and some miniaturized gadgets that are affordable even in low-income countries. However, dexterous robotic hands can easily cost tens of thousands of pounds, which can be a major challenge for robotics in medical care. Recently, laminated modeling is being considered to address cost-related issues.

How do you think wearable technology devices will evolve as a standard for health care in the future?

Energy sources for continuous operation are another challenge common to both robotics and wearable technologies, especially when used in low-resource environments. Energy efficiency is an important wearable constraint due to its small form factor and portability requirements, which prevents the use of large batteries. Low power devices or onboard energy harvesting devices can help meet energy demand. Some advanced features have been added to wearable devices to enable new services and target new use cases. However, they still run on small, resource-constrained devices. As a result, more features can consume more energy and often reduce the quality of the final wearable application. Therefore, energy consumption is considered one of the most important challenges in wearable computing.

Ravinder Dahiya IEEE Fellow and Professor, University of Electronics and Nanotechnology, Glasgow www.gla.ac.uk

This article is from the 19th issue of Health Europa Quarterly. Click here to get a free subscription now.

Recommended related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healtheuropa.eu/exploring-the-implementation-of-wearable-technology-devices-in-healthcare/111395/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos