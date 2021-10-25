How to use Microsoft Store on Windows 11





The Microsoft Store is a built-in storefront for Windows users to download apps, games, TV shows, and movies. Jumping to Windows 11 introduces a redesign with clearer categories and simpler navigation, making it easier to find the apps and media you need.

Microsoft is also making a big leap by making third-party storefronts available for download from the Microsoft Store. The first to be added is the Epic Games Store, which offers a variety of games and apps. The Amazon Appstore, which runs Android apps natively on Windows 11, is currently in beta.

Navigate the Microsoft Store

On your Windows 11 computer, click the Microsoft Store icon on the taskbar to access the storefront. The home screen shows sections for Promoted apps, Required apps, Free games, Popular free apps, Trend apps, and collections. The Microsoft Store is further subdivided into tabs for apps, games, movies, and TV shows.

In the left sidebar[アプリ]Click the icon to see the free and paid apps to download. This page is divided into special sales, best-selling apps, productivity, and collection sections.

Click the game icon on the left and scroll down the screen to see the free and paid games to download. This page features promoted games, best-selling games, top free games, top paid games, and collections.

Want to catch a movie or TV show?In the left sidebar[映画とテレビ]Click the icon. Scroll down the screen to see new movies, featured movies, new TV shows, top-selling TV shows, and a collection of movies and TV series.

Store search

Instead of browsing individual categories, just search for apps, games, movies, or TV shows. Enter your search term in the search bar at the top. next,[アプリ],[ゲーム],[映画],or[テレビ番組]You can narrow down your search by selecting.

The search can be further refined by several additional factors.Top right[フィルター]With the click of a button, you can filter by age group and type (free, paid, or on sale). You should be able to filter by additional criteria such as category and subscription type, depending on the department you choose.

Library management

Find what you want to download? Select the app you need. If it’s free[取得]Click the button. For paid apps, click the button with the price.

To monitor downloaded or purchased items, at the bottom of the left sidebar[ライブラリ]Click the icon.Next to a particular app[開く]Click to launch the app. Click the ellipsis icon to share the app or pin it to the taskbar[スタート]Secure to the menu.

[更新を取得]Click the button to get all the latest updates for your app. If you see a cloud icon next to your app, it means you downloaded the app to another computer or device. Click that icon to download it to your current device. You can also sort the list of apps by date, name, installed, or not installed.

Download the Epic Games Store

The Microsoft Store will host the storefronts of other companies, including the Epic Games Store and Amazon Appstore. For Epic, search for and download the Epic Games Store app in the Microsoft Store.

Once installed, the Epic Games Store launcher will launch on your desktop[スタート]Of the menu[アプリリスト]It will be displayed on the screen. Open the program and sign in with your Epic Games, Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, or Apple account.

The Epic Games Store primarily offers PC games, some of which are giveaways. Click the price button to download and install the paid game. To get free games[取得]Click the button. There are also non-gaming apps such as Brave Browser, Discord, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

[ライブラリ]Click the button to view all games and apps, then click the entry to install or launch. To manage your Epic Games apps and downloads[設定]Click to enable or disable certain options such as offline browsing and cloud storage.

Manage Microsoft Store account settings

To manage all Microsoft Store apps, devices, and accounts, click the profile icon,[アカウントとデバイスの管理]Select to open the Microsoft account website. Here you can cancel or renew your subscription and view or unlink connected devices.

To set or manage payment methods for purchasing items in the Microsoft Store, click the profile icon,[支払い方法]Choose. You can then view the transaction and add or remove specific payment methods.

To redeem your code or gift card in the store, click on your profile icon,[コードまたはギフトカードを利用する]Choose. In the window, enter your gift card or coupon number and use the code.

To manage the app settings, click the profile icon,[アプリの設定]Choose. You can then decide whether to update the app automatically, Microsoft will require a password at the time of purchase, run the app and games offline on your current PC, or turn autoplay on or off.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for the Tips & Tricks newsletter for expert advice on getting the most out of your technology.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/how-to-use-the-microsoft-store-in-windows-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos