Guardians of the Galaxy Review: MCU-worthy video games

Given where today’s comic films are, it’s easy to forget that there was a time when comic adaptation was almost certainly expected to be substandard. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped change the trends in movies and Guardians of the Galaxy. This is the latest evidence of changes in video games as well.

The greatest achievement of Guardians of the Galaxy is how to capture the atmosphere that made the movie very attractive. Yes, it takes some time to get used to the different voices and faces, but the Eidos-Montral development team persuaded the MCU-established team persona into the game to act as a real guardian. The movie that was done.

It has a fun, compelling story and a great soundtrack-Guardians of the Galaxy is the best MCU game ever.

In essence, Guardians of the Galaxy, a retelling of the first story arc featured in the original 2008 comic, is a fascinating blend of movie and comic characters that we’ve come to know and love. ..

This friendliness helps those unfamiliar with comics move into a universe that is a little different from the MCU. Lack of connectivity with the movie was one of the reasons why last year’s Marvel Avengers game leveled off, but here it wasn’t the same mistake. The comprehensive theme of the Guardian, a non-conforming family, is completely carried over from the movie to the game.

The new look and voice of Star-Lord takes some getting used to, but I’ll slide it because the character is very friendly and likable. Drax literally took everything, Rocket quickly got angry, Gamora was a troubled villain thanks to his adoptive father Thanos, and Starlord was a lovely dummy to put the team together. Groot still only has an “I am Groot” line, but this version has a variety of broadcasts and a hearty laugh when fitting.

Chuckling is a lot I did while playing Guardian. Teams are always competing with each other, whether in battle or between battles. These simple conversations begin with observations that turn into insults and eccentric reactions. At some point I put the controller down and let the guardians keep talking to each other. The amount of dialogue seemed almost infinite-at least initially.

Guardians play like any other action title. You control the star load. Star-Lord Elemental Guns have standard fire and elemental attacks that unlock throughout the game. He can also melee attack bad guys and combine three attacks to do a lot of damage when fighting enemies.

Other Guardians fight in combat, but Starlords can ask them to make special moves, such as Drax’s assault, which fires enemies into the air. Each move causes varying amounts of damage and staggering to the enemy, but can also knock down and control the crowd. Abilities have their own cooldown, but when run at the right time, you can run some big combos.

I like the soundtrack. Full of 80’s hits. Some of my favorites: Hold on for Bonnie Tyler heroes, scandal featuring Billy Idol’s white wedding and Patti Smith’s warrior. This is the perfect 80’s soundtrack for any video game.

But music isn’t implemented to make it possible. During battle, teams can be motivated and flock. It’s up to Starlord to decide what motivates the team. With the right motivation, everyone can recover and perform multiple special attacks. This will start a needle drop, play a random 80’s song and excite the player. It’s not how it works.

The volume of music is low compared to conversations and effects. A good needle drop will rock you and ideally pull out everything else, but not the other way around. Also, since these tracks start from the beginning, there are some songs that take a few seconds to start and even longer to reach the hook. And finally, some tracks don’t cheer you up. When Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and Culture Club’s “Tumble for You” started playing, I wasn’t feeling enough to beat the bad guys. I confess that it’s a bit strange for Rick Astley’s “Give You Up” to pop up.

Music wasn’t the only thing that didn’t run properly in this game.

The biggest problem with Guardians is the lack of quality bosses. Comic book top game franchises Batman Arkham and Marvel’s Spider-Man series have a memorable boss battle as the two comic heroes have a treasure trove of fascinating villains. Guardian? Not so many. Thanos seems dead on this timeline, so the biggest bad guys aren’t visible. What you face in the game is nothing special. With a few exceptions, there is a lack of satisfaction when defeating bosses.

Guardians of the Galaxy also featured some graphic and physics glitches during my playthrough. I saw myself stuck on a wall, the displayed messages overlapping each other, and in a simple example Starlord’s head disappearing completely.

And while I love the constant flickering between characters, there seems to be a bit of repetition later in the game. The dialogue, which was very enjoyable at the beginning of the battle, began to grate in some examples towards the end of the game.

Also, what are all the slides in the whole game? In every chapter, there are several reasons why a team must slide into a new area. It can be a way for developers to make a seamless migration without loading, but there are numerous ways to do it. What happened to the good old door?

Guardians of the Galaxy is not my favorite cartoon game, but it is my favorite game with MCU characters. There’s a problem, but that’s what makes it so appealing, and I’d love to see more of this team in future sequels. This approach of making a character more like a movie partner should be considered by developers when making comic games in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles for $ 59.99 on October 26th. Nintendo Switch will also be available for the same price via Switch Cloud Gaming.

