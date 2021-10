Russian groups hacking SolarWinds are still attacking American computer networks

Hackers are attacking parts of the supply chain that are different from the 2020 breach: companies that buy and distribute software and manage cloud computing services. Microsoft did not appoint the victim’s company or identify the ultimate target of the Russian spy suspect.

Microsoft’s statement follows CNN’s report that a Russian hacking group used a compromised technology vendor to attempt to break into US and European government networks in previously unreported activities.

“This recent activity seeks to establish a mechanism for Russia to gain long-term and systematic access to various points in its technology supply chain and to monitor targets of interest to Russia now or in the future. Another indicator of this is the government. ” Tombert, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Customer Security and Trust, said.

According to Microsoft, hackers have attempted to break into more than 140 software resellers and other tech companies using common techniques such as phishing. The ultimate goal is “to impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner so that it has access to downstream customers,” Bart said.

This is the latest insight into the Russian group, which has disrupted the defense of the US government and businesses over the past two years.

Hackers are best known for violating at least nine US agencies in an activity discovered in December 2020 using tampered software created by federal contractor SolarWinds. others.

In April, the Biden administration attributed the spy campaign to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR, and criticized Moscow for exposing thousands of SolarWinds customers to malicious code. Moscow denied involvement.

Suspicious Russian agents often throw a wide net of potential victims before looking for valuable targets. According to Microsoft, it happened in May when a hacker impersonated a US government agency and sent malicious emails to 150 organizations in 24 countries. Among the obvious targets of the espionage campaign were former US ambassadors to Russia and Ukrainian anti-corruption activists. According to Microsoft, Nobelium targets 3,000 email accounts, mostly from various organizations in the United States. Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, shared Microsoft’s announcement on Twitter on Monday morning, urging organizations to follow Microsoft’s security recommendations. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin previously told CNN that the United States has “aggressive options” to respond to cyberattacks. Cybersecurity has become a major focus of the US government after it was revealed that hackers had put malicious code into tools published by SolarWinds. The May ransomware attack shut down one of America’s most important energy infrastructures, and the Colonial Pipeline only emphasized the importance of this issue.

–CNN Business’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/tech/solarwinds-tech-firms-microsoft/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos