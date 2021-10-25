Amazon Brings Alexa to Hospitals and Senior Living Centers – TechCrunch





After already targeting industries such as hotels and housing complexes, Amazon today announced that it will roll out new solutions for healthcare providers and senior living centers. The solutions that are part of Alexa Smart Properties are specifically designed to meet the needs of large-scale deployment of Alexa devices, allowing facility managers to create customized experiences for residents and patients. To

At the Senior Living Center, residents can use Alexa devices to call family and other loved ones and stay up to date on the community and other community news. Use these devices to make announcements, let residents communicate directly with each other via voice messages, make voice and video calls, check-in, maintenance requests, various management tasks, and more. You can also streamline center activities. Amazon believes this will help make the facility more efficient and productive.

Amazon says the senior living community includes Atria and Escaton will integrate with its new solution.

The market for Alexa in the elderly living community has already been investigated by third-party providers such as K4 Connect. K4Connect brings new technologies, including Alexa voice assistance, to seniors and people with disabilities. Companies such as K4Connect, Lifeline Senior Living, Aiva, and Vocera can now easily deploy their own customized solutions and software with the tools and APIs of Alexa Smart Properties.

Meanwhile, Amazon has already piloted Alexa in the hospital room in a test using Cedars-Sinai. This allows patients to use voice commands to perform basic tasks such as changing TV channels and communicating with caregivers. The idea was to allow nurses to focus more on medical care by offloading some of their day-to-day work to Alexa.

A new solution for Amazon hospitals allows patients to use Alexa to communicate with care staff, control room devices, and enjoy news and music. Healthcare providers can also use Alexa features such as calling and drop-in to communicate with patients without having to enter the room. This can also help increase hospital productivity and save on medical supplies and protective equipment such as gloves, masks and gowns, Amazon said. (The lack of PPE was a continuing problem in some places due to the surge in Covid during the pandemic.)

Following the pilot program, Cedars-Sinai is one of the companies officially deploying Alexa Smart Properties solutions, with BayCare and Houston Methodist participating, Amazon says.

“Voice is intuitive to patients, regardless of age or skill,” Cedars-Sinai’s executive director of medical and surgical services, Peachy Hain, said in a statement. “Because it’s so easy to operate, patients use Alexa to connect with the care team and entertain them as soon as they’re calm, while care providers streamline tasks and spend more time caring for patients. You can. It’s a complete game changer to improve our hospital experience, “Hain added.

Amazon suffers from privacy issues related to the use of voice recordings and transcriptions, but healthcare and senior living center solutions do not store voice recordings and allow users to use Alexa and personal information to use the device. No need to share. The user can mute the Echo’s microphone at any time using the button at the top. Amazon also claims to protect the protected health information received through the interaction of HIPAA-eligible Alexa skills.

Amazon has been working for some time to bring Alexa to medical facilities. According to a 2018 report by CNBC, the company is building a healthcare team with Alexa to make voice assistants useful in the industry. This included addressing the complex HIPAA regulations needed to do so. The following year, Amazon announced its first HIPAA-compliant medical skills and began piloting the device in the hospital. Elsewhere in Amazon, the company has invested in healthcare solutions in other ways. For example, the acquisition of Amazon Comprehend Medical, a machine learning tool that collects information from doctor’s notes and patient health records, and the online pharmacy PillPack.

Both new Alexa Smart Properties solutions will be rolled out in the United States starting next month, according to Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/25/amazon-brings-alexa-to-hospitals-and-senior-living-centers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos