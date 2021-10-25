Beware of “squid games” apps that install malware on people’s devices





“Squid Game” is still viral and not a good way to go.

As the “squid game” pandemic dominates the world, cybercriminals are struggling to make money for the defenseless fans of Netflix’s super-violent hit Korean Series. In the latest scam discovered by cybersecurity researchers, Sun reports that the SG-themed wallpaper app available on the Google Play store has installed infiltrating malware on people’s mobile phones. bottom.

It seems like a great opportunity to make money with in-app advertising from one of the most popular TV shows without official games, “tweeted Lukas Stefanko, a malware researcher at security firm ESET.

The ominous application “Squid GameWallpaper 4K HD” was available with hundreds of applications based on the blockbuster series. Once downloaded, the technical Trojan infects Android devices with Joker malware, allowing hackers to sign up for premium services that can benefit.

The app titled “Squid Wallpaper 4K HD” was used to infect Android phones with the infamous Joker malware. YOUNGKYU PARK

Stefanko tweeted that digital scammers are using the app to perform malicious advertising scams and unwanted SMS subscription actions.

Cybercrime fighters warned Google about the plan, but by the time they removed it, it had already been downloaded a whopping 5,000 times.

Unfortunately, “squid game” fans who installed the application before removing it from Google Play continue to be at risk of malware. Techsperts advises people to remove the app immediately to disable the threat.

A still image of a squid game in which a player who has been robbed of cash competes in a deadly playground contest for prizes. Netflix / AFP via Getty Images

Stephanko said Google Play offers 200 apps based on “squid games.” It’s the most watched show on Netflix to date, the most popular, and has won 1 million downloads within 10 days.

Unfortunately, the negative effects of the show can be more than just digital. Psychologists say the dystopian series can interfere with the social and emotional development of young children, encouraging them to close their eyes or even participate when others are under attack.

Earlier this month, a Belgian school issued a warning following reports of students playing punching games inspired by the dangerous “squid game.”

The Korean Series of Dystopia is expected to be the most watched show ever on Netflix. YOUNGKYU PARK

