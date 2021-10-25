Halo Infinites’ new campaign looks much better than last year





Screenshot: 343 Industries

After feeling endless of what’s waiting, we finally have an idea of ​​what the Halo Infinites campaign will look like. Developer 343 Industries has re-released its first-person shooter mode in its digital showcase today. please look:

Halo Infinite picks up after the Halo 5 event and sees the Master Chief trying to understand why his longtime AI partner Cortana has been cheated and tried to destroy humanity. He’s looking for another AI, codenamed TheWeapon, allegedly designed as a countermeasure against Cortana. The Chiefs’ enemy, the Vanisheda Fragment faction, allied Covenantale in his way.

How many guns do you need? A character asks the Master Chief, and the answer is clearly endless.

It was a rocky road for Halo Infinite. Last year, 343 Industries unveiled some of the mid-game levels of the campaign. I’ve shown a lot of cool stuff like open-ended maps and sweet grappling hook fans with a laser focus on the visuals, but while teasing the muddy visuals, Microsoft’s Marquee series is on the marquee console. It does not indicate what it will look like. (The screenshots outside the context of the NPC aliens were particularly terrible. For the community, his name is Craig.)

Some speculated that Halo Infinite would be an open world game. Today’s stream clearly shows the gameplay of a large map and a freely constructed first-person shooter (at some point, the chief attacks the exiled base as if he were in Far Cry). But Microsoft hasn’t explicitly stated whether this is the case.

Immediately after the cold public reception, as first reported by Bloomberg, 343 brought in long-time halo veterinarian Joe Staten to direct the development of Infinite. The studio has postponed the game to some time between 2020 and 2021.

G / O media may receive fees

Over the past few months, 343 Industries has conducted a series of technical tests (basically in beta) for Infinites multiplayer. They are all well received.

Halo Infiniteor will be available on December 8, 2021 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. The multiplayer is free to play. Campaigns, on the other hand, are individual and can be purchased just like standard games or through Microsoft’s Game Pass service. It does not start in cooperative campaigns or ray tracing. Both of them will come down the line.

