Five years have passed since the enthusiasm of “NX” became a switch

This week marks the 5th year (yikes) since the mysterious Nintendo “NX” became a switch. It was a big deal and it was well received because of Nintendo’s relief. To be honest, when most of the follow-up questions were “Is the tablet a Wii add-on?”, The response wasn’t worse than Wii UE3 revealed. As a first announcement and proof of concept, it’s almost certain that the original video did a pretty good job.

The trailer has become a bit symbolic and meme-worthy. Yes, the photogenic people in a very nice house had the best mysterious faces, and there were people casually playing with strangers at the airport. It also had a famous rooftop party scene that was parodyed and made endless jokes. Right now, I’ve never been to a rooftop party with switch actions (honestly, I don’t have many rooftop parties in Scotland), but I see people playing switches at weddings and pubs. I’ve had it, so it happens.

In any case, it entertained people on social media. It also had a pretty fashionable song-a nice one, white denim. It’s so cool that it’s actually called hahahaha (yeah).

Beyond the photogenic cast and a bit of ridiculous scenarios, it’s worth saying that the trailer did a solid job of promoting the actual game. The concept was widely rumored and leaked, but the transition from dock to portable play and the simple ingenuity of the Joy-Con controller still gave us an optimistic view. Don’t forget the game that Nintendo smartly “revealed” (although Nintendo didn’t officially announce it for a few more months), showing a clip of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in progress (“NX”. ”), Skyrim, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey. It was a perfect pitch in terms of getting people to talk.

Don’t worry about the Wii U, we still love you (Image: Nintendo Life) Cyclic Preli Beer hype

Looking back at how Nintendo announced in October 2016, how its enthusiastic period resembles rumors of a totally boring “professional” switch that seems to have reached a remarkable peak in this year’s E3 season. It’s very interesting to see. Years of rumors, are some of them feasible and others clearly composed? check. Does Nintendo constantly avoid and say nothing? check. Are increasingly desperate and enthusiastic fans attacking the company on social media? Yes, please check.

However, the context is a little different. For one thing, the Wii U was really destined for several years by that time. Often there are exaggerations about the “failure” of the game, and many of us have soft spots on the system, which was a real disaster for Nintendo. Its lifetime hardware sales were 13.56 million units. In contrast, the latest Switch numbers are 89.04 million. Well, there was also 3DS in that era, and its lifespan reached 75.94 million units, so it is interesting to see how close the numbers are when combining the two systems of that generation. Of course, the switch is still on the move, and despite declining demand, it still sells strong numbers. When all is said and done, the Switch will sell well more than the Wii U and 3DS combined, and with the exception of some early deadlocked 3DS releases, the Nintendo is one major hardware instead of two. I had to focus on the line.

First mention of “NX” in March 2015

So when “NX” was the codename in 2016 and the concept wasn’t revealed, it was a relatively tough time for the company. The preparatory stage of the concept was revealed without worrying about its release, which was also ridiculously long. Under investor pressure due to the Wii U’s predicament and the fact that 3DS wasn’t like the DS’s great success, former president Satoru Iwata introduced the NX to a new “dedicated game” in March 2015. First mentioned as “platform”. It was the starting point for the online frenzy following the new hardware coming out of Nintendo’s headquarters.

Nintendo said almost nothing for over a year, leaving rumors and leaks (one or two of them were real) to fill that void. Nintendo finally confirmed the March 2017 release window-the same tactic we saw on the 3DS just before the end of the fiscal year-but still didn’t show the concept. The famous E3 2016 had only one game, Breath of the Wild, which was the Wii U version. Nintendo wasn’t in a hurry, and as a result, the Internet was almost out of control. “Where is NX?” “What is NX?” “Is Nintendo a fuss?”

Of course, we did our best to cover credible or verifiable rumors and dealt with many “Why didn’t you cover this?” A rumored email that was clearly nonsense. The volume went up and Nintendo’s message was simple. “I have nothing to share yet.”

We are lovingly looking back at some of our editorials just before revealing (I guess). This made me wonder how Nintendo would unveil NX, but of course the company didn’t take these approaches at all. It went to some sort of viral trailer drop, but tweeted just a few hours before the video. It’s not a stealth drop, but it’s less than a million miles away.

Discover #NX as soon as possible. Check out the preview trailer at 7am Pacific Standard Time and 10am Eastern Standard Time. pic.twitter.com/R2QTzjyLUo—Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 20, 2016

Just a few weeks earlier, he wrote that NX was testing the patience of its fans. In short, NX was also testing our patience. Again, Nintendo officially said almost nothing about NX, so the situation at the time was out of control of the online atmosphere. Do you think the “Switch Pro” discourse is getting annoying? It has nothing in the late NX period.

Docked Switch (Image: Nintendo) It all worked in the end

In the end, the first teaser was very well received, and Nintendo’s PR machine came to life as it began to reveal the system and all the information that came with it. Then, in mid-January 2017, there was a flashy live presentation of the system and many games. It started pre-orders, previews, and lots of information. A few months later, the system was actually in use.

Eventually, it was a huge success for Nintendo, returning it to the center of popular culture and contributing to a level of profit not seen since the days of the DS and Wii. With the shift to a hybrid strategy of handheld game consoles and home video game consoles devised and implemented by Satoru Iwata in early 2013, Nintendo has jumped to the top of the hardware business.

It’s also typical Nintendo hardware, and it’s the concept, gameplay opportunities, and exclusive libraries that have boosted its success, with Sony and Microsoft fighting for graphic power and teraflops. And no matter what Nintendo does next, the wise money lies in similar future hardware-moderate power consumption, less graphics features than other systems, but games and “hooks” stand out. increase. If Nintendo wants to produce a tablet-sized device with the same roar as the current generation PS5 and Xbox Series X, you’re preparing for disappointment.

However, if you have new hardware shared by Nintendo, there will be a huge amount of buzz, press, and scrutiny, thanks to the company’s remarkable success over the last 4.5 years.

And I think it all started with an actor pretending to squint at the rooftop Super Mario Odyssey.

