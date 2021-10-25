Apex Legends reveals new map Storm Point: Everything you need to know





Respawn Entertainment has finally unveiled Storm Point, the latest battle royale map to appear in Apex Legends in Season 11. The new map takes Apex players to beautiful but dangerous tropical islands.

Set in Gaia, one of many of Outland’s planets, this new map is completely different from previous Apex Legends, with its beautiful beaches, blue waters and colorful vegetation.

However, the gameplay trailer also reveals the dangers lurking there, such as the prowls and spiders that players encounter as they navigate the map.

Apex Legends Season 11 Gameplay Trailer

The new map features a gravity cannon that fires the player at a considerable distance, but only in a straight line from one end to the other.

The first vehicle introduced in the Season 7 Map Olympus, Trident, is also back here, allowing players to move quickly over vast areas.

Stormpoint became Apex’s fourth battle royale map, following Kings Canyon, World Edge (Season 3) and Olympus (Season 7).

This new map is by Rodney Reece, the same lead designer as World’s Edge. World’s Edge has established itself as a fan favorite, especially in ranked play, so it’s interesting to see how storm points stack up in this regard.

Stormpoint Respawn Entertainment Spiders and Prowlers This is a big new map for Apex Legends.

Prowler’s Nest and Spider Egg are common sights at Storm Point and attack players when provoked. Fighting wildlife provides loot and does a little damage to your Evo Armor.

As Respawn explains:

Smart Root Drop: At death, Prowlers and Spiders have the opportunity to drop squad attachments and ammo based on weapon loadouts, as well as some consumables and other merchandise. EVO Points: A small portion of all damage done to wildlife will be rewarded to EVO Armor. This includes Flyer Crafting Materials: Clearing the Nest will reward a chunk of Crafting Materials that is evenly divided among each squad member in the Nest upon completion.

Spiders can be daunting for insect-fearing players, but rest assured that they will only appear if the egg is shot.

The map also shows the location of wildlife nests so you can keep an eye out.

You can see where to find (or avoid) wildlife on the Respawn Entertainment map screen. Storm point POI

Storm points are 15% larger than the World Edge, with a total of 17 points of interest (POI) and lots of small areas to drop.

barometer

The barometer is the “heart of the storm point”. The central platform rotates.

Command center

This command center features one of the longest ziplines in the game.

antenna

There is also a zip line at the top of this communication dish.

Checkpoint

The checkpoint is in a dense forest and is one of the most beautiful places.

lightning rod

The lightning rod is the highest point on the map, so you can see everything from here.

Storm catcher

We will definitely try these long mountain slides.

North pad

It’s a maze-like area with an underground bunker that you can explore.

mill

Enjoy the beachside atmosphere at the factory.

SHIPFALL

A major feature of the trailer, this POI is named after the abandoned shipwreck.

Cenote cave

It is not a map of an island with a network of caves.

Other Storm Points POI:

Wall High Point Thunder Watch Cascade Falls Launch Site Fish Farm Gale Station Storm Point Release Date

The new map will be released on November 2nd at Apex Legends in parallel with the release of Season 11. The new season also adds Ash as the latest addition to the Legends roster, and CAR SMG, another Titanfall throwback for fans of Respawn’s previous games.

Stay tuned for the new season as a complete map guide for Storm Point landing points will be available shortly.

