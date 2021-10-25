“When the next bitcoin hype will start is not yet in sight. But by then, Bitcoin should have got its scaling problem under control with the help of Lightning. ”

Last Saturday, the second Lightning Hackday took place in Berlin. Klemens Kilic, the founder of Coin Kurier, was there and wrote a field report.

In the morning I made my way to Berlin for the second Lightning Hackday. As soon as I arrived, I noticed that this was not a conventional blockchain event where visitors could find out what this Bitcoin was.

Every second visitor wears a shirt that puts it on Bitcoin or other blockchain projects. All chairs are occupied, so my companion and I have to sit on the floor. And the introductory lectures already make it clear that a deep understanding of Lightning technology is required. As the name of the event suggests, this is a true Lightning Hackathon: an event that primarily serves to exchange information about the current development stage of Lightning technology. Now a particularly big breakthrough was given by the Bitcoin revolution, which is mentioned in the article.

Der The main organizer, Jeff Gallas, gives the speakers the opportunity to introduce themselves and their presentation topic. The focus of the lectures is on various development areas of Lightning technology that are currently being worked on. But a designer for Lightning wallets and the developer of a Lightning-operated Smarties machine is also present.

The atmosphere is relaxed, lively, and creative. Visitors have the opportunity to switch between three rooms on the fly, where speeches are sometimes held simultaneously. Only one room is separated from the others by a door. The others are open, which makes it difficult to follow some of the speeches, as there is a controversial exchange in the background. Tables have been set up in the back of the main floor where programmers can let off steam at Raspberry Pies.

Me, the transaction, you, the blockchain

The star guests are the Lightning team Labs – probably the best-known company for the development of Lightning technology. So well known that it is sponsored by Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, and other Silicon Valley greats. The team is currently on the road a lot, and according to Conner Fromknecht (the head for cryptographic implementation at Lightning Labs) only arrived from Portugal the day before.

The point is: when the next bitcoin hype will start, is not yet in sight. Until then, however, it is urgently necessary for Bitcoin to get its scaling problems under control with the help of Lightning. At the moment, Lightning is still in the beta phase and has not yet been sufficiently tested to be used by the mass market.

Before going into detail, the Lightning technology is first described in its basics on the main floor presented. A role play should help. Meanwhile, I am talking myself and only see out of the corner of my eye how the role-play with visibly amused protagonists takes its course. The roles are divided in such a way that both the blockchain, the network participants, and the transactions are embodied.

After that, the main floor is mainly occupied by Conner Fromknecht, Olaoluwa Osuntokun, and Bryan Vu – the team from Lightning Labs. Topics include AMP (Atomic Multi-path Payments), Multi-Hop Lock Paper, and Watchtowers. As someone with no programming knowledge, I have to switch off at some points. Knowing the whitepaper enables me to follow other points, and in some places, I can even ask a few questions.

During the lunch break, I take a pizza from the counter and go outside for some fresh air. I stroll through the streets a little and end up on Museum Island, where I stop in front of the Alte Nationalgalerie. The sun is shining and to my right, a guitarist is playing Knocking On Heavens Door. Looking at the equestrian statue of Friedrich Wilhelm IV, I think about the futuristic topics that are being dealt with today, while in the time of the Prussian king one was happy to have a place to sleep and to nourish oneself with bread and water during the day. I discard the train of thought, flick the guitarist a little fiat money and turn around again.

The team that is in charge of the future of Bitcoin Back at the hackathon, I grab a cool Fritz Kola and take a closer look at the Smarties machine. The small device allows the purchase of Smarties with Bitcoin via Lightning. All you have to do is scan a QR code and with a few thousand Satoshis you can buy Smarties in a flash. During the course of the event, it happens again and again that the machine rotates during a lecture, throws smarties and someone carefully walks up to it to collect its prey. It certainly adds to the amusement.

In the meantime, Elizabeth Stark, the co-founder, and CEO of Lightning Labs has also arrived. Together with Conner, she reports on the current state of development, as well as problems and challenges of Lightning technology. In addition to technical details, it also addresses popular questions: What is the second layer? What is the third layer? Why is the criticism that Lightning leads to centralization within the network unfounded?

Elizabeth emphasizes that the terminology is not yet very clear. Conner argues that it makes the most sense to refer to the Bitcoin blockchain as the first layer (first level), Lightning as the second layer, and all LApps (Lightning applications) based on it as the third layer. But he also admits that the semantics are often blurred here.

Conner dispels the fear that Bitcoin would be centralized via the back door through the Lightning Network. It is true that a certain centralization of the transaction flows is conceivable through the second layer, but the competition here will create different nodes (hubs), whereby the market makes centralization impossible. In contrast to conventional accounts, you are also always in control of your own money, which is why there is no question of centralization, according to Conner. The fears are therefore unfounded.

In a closing speech, Elizabeth expresses her thanks for all the interesting questions. She also underlines how aware she is of the responsibility that her small team is in charge of working on the future of Bitcoins.

Afterward, the visitors to Hackday take public transport or taxis to the Way to Room77, probably the most famous pro-Bitcoin restaurant in Germany. The toilets are covered up with stickers from Dogecoin, Monero, Bitcoin, and so on. Beer, burgers and interesting conversations even made me ignore the World Cup game “Germany vs. Sweden”, which was shown on a screen at the same time. The payment was made – of course – with Bitcoin.