LG is clearly working on the first Chromebook





Despite the recent pandemic-related slowdown, the Chromebook market is generally growing this year, and it seems that more PC vendors are interested in releasing Chrome OS devices. The next column may be LG.

On October 18, the application for “LG Chromebook” was listed on the Bluetooth SIG, a subcommittee that awards Bluetooth certification. The list discovered by Chrome Unboxed does not provide us any further information. The model number of the device is “11TC50Q” and the machine requires a version of Bluetooth 5.

Without official words from LG, we wouldn’t know if the product existed. However, the LG branded Chromebook is not a dream, as the company has been striving to get Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth SIG. In addition, it makes sense for LG to release a Chromebook.

LG is active in a variety of fields, from kitchen appliances to high-end TVs, audio solutions and even solar panels. LG’s current PC lineup is centered around the Gram series of ultra-lightweight laptops. Chromebooks use low-power components to help manage heat and enable thin, fan-free designs. This also makes them a good choice for travel.

advertisement

As Chrome Unboxed pointed out, LG built a Chrome OS-based all-in-one PC, also known as Chromebase, in 2014, but couldn’t compete with its Windows and macOS rivals.

Expansion / LG Chromebase 22CV241-W. If LG releases a Chromebook, it’s interesting to see if it gets LG’s Gram brand. Today, all LG Gram laptops are thin and lightweight with Intel chips. The brand also manufactures several LG Ultra PC brand AMD Ryzen-powered clamshells. LG Gram Chromebook means Intel chip.

Alternatively, LG ends the idea that Gram laptops need to be part of the Ultrabook’s Intel Evo certification program, making Chromebooks stand only in the LG and Chromebook names, or launching a new brand specifically for Chrome OS devices. You can also raise it. LG’s AMD PCs start at $ 800 MSRP, and the cheapest Gram branded PCs start at $ 1,000.

The LG Chromebook makes Google’s OS quite popular among all major US PC brands, but Razer, MSI, and Microsoft do not sell Chromebooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/10/lg-is-apparently-working-on-its-first-chromebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos