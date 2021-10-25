American city prohibits resettlement of mining centers 

Usually, structurally weak cities welcome the influx of new industries. In Plattsburgh, New York State, on the other hand, the city council has decided to ban the construction of new mining farms for the time being.

In the northeastern United States, in the state of New York, there is cheap energy, but little work and industry. The area is part of the Rust Belt, the first and largest industrial region in the USA, which has been in crisis since the fall of heavy industry in the 1970s. Bitcoin mining is now preparing to revive the area. The conditions – cheap electricity and cheap land – couldn’t be better.

Coinmint, a company registered in Puerto Rico, bought a large part of a former aluminum plant in Massena, New York, in order to set up a mining center there. The company has invested $ 165 million and promises to create 150 jobs. Blockchain Industries is also planning to invest 600 million dollars in a mining farm in Massena, which, together with the associated call center, will create around 500 jobs. The Bitcoin revolution is now flourishing in a particularly interesting and progressive way, a detailed BITCOIN EVOLUTION REVIEW can be viewed from crypto in data.

A prime example of the transformation of a former heavy industrial city into The mining location is likely to be Plattsburgh. This city advertises to have the cheapest electricity prices in the world and offers the industry tariffs of 2 dollar cents per kilowatt-hour. In a former paper mill, for example, there is a large cloud mining center that advertises with incomparably favorable conditions.

One would think the city would be happy about it. In fact, Plattsburgh now finds the miners so annoying that the city council recently unanimously passed a moratorium prohibiting the resettlement of miners for the next 18 years. The reason is that the miners use too much electricity – so much that the city itself, which actually enjoys a large electricity surplus, had to start buying electricity from neighboring cities in winter.

Der Mayor Colin Read said he had heard “a lot of complaints” that “utility bills went up by $ 100 or $ 200. You can understand that people are angry. ”Plattsburgh used the cheap electricity tariffs to attract industries that create jobs. The city has 104 megawatts per month available for this. An ever-larger part of it is now used by miners. The largest mine alone – again from Coinmint – consumes around 10 percent of the city’s budget but employs comparatively few workers. In the end, the miners work completely by themselves.

And the demand is huge. “If we opened the gates, we would use 100 megawatts of electricity in two months. Some applicants want to buy 20 or 30 megawatts alone, ”said the mayor. There is not much left of cheap electricity for the citizens. In January, the city was already consuming more electricity than the regional power stations could produce, which is why Plattsburgh had to buy electricity on the open market – at higher prices, of course, which citizens got on their electricity bills.