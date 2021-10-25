FINAL FANTASY XV Inspace





I wasn’t excited when Square Enix announced the Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 earlier this year. The idea of ​​playing only as Peter Star-Lord Quill, perhaps the least interested member of the galaxy-defending supergroup, didn’t help me at all. The poor technical performance shown in the early footage of the game didn’t help. So I ignored the trailers and previews of the game that obviously didn’t suit me and wrote it down. Well, after 15 hours of non-stop laughter, joy and excitement, I wrote it back. This is completely what I can do.

In the Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy, you play as Peter Quill, also known as Starlord. Starlord is a half-human, half-spartoi space cowboy who stumbles to hire a renowned ragtag group of galactic heroes. His crew includes the tough green power of Drax the Destroyer, the deadly assassin (and Thanos’ daughter) Gamora, the perceptual tree creature Groot, and certainly a non-raccoon rocket, of the team. Includes military supplies and technical experts.

These are not the same Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nor are they the team of current comic book continuity. These guardians are the unique work of developer Eidos-Montral. The game maintains the dysfunctional space family atmosphere of the Marvel movie, but Starlord and his companions are a bit closer to their cartoon counterparts. For example, not the son of Ego the Living Planet, where Peter Quill is the son of Jason, the leader of the planet Spartax. Instead of dying from cancer as in the movie, Peters’mother was shot by an assassin trying to kill Peter and end Jasons’ lineage. Throughout the game, I got a little glimpse of Peter’s life on Earth. At that time, it was only him, his mother, and their majestic mullet.

This is exactly how I remember the 80’s, Bora, Pac-Man cake and everything else.Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

But, as Peter Quill knows, the actual action is in deep space. The game begins just a year after the Guardians are formed, by doing what they are best at, space crime. The team is tied up in cash and wants to break into a quarantine zone that was closed after a major interstellar war and catch a valuable monster that can be quickly sold to the monster queen, Mrs. Hellbender. is. Things went wrong and the Guardian was arrested by Nova Corps police. Given the choice between paying huge fines or going to jail, the team sells one of their larger members to Mrs. Hellbender to generate cash to pay the fines and is scheduled on a regular basis. Make a plan to return to Shenanigan.

This leads to one of the first big choices in the game. Who will the team sell to Lady Hellbender, Groot, or Rocket? Sure, Groot is a great conversationist and incredibly powerful, but Rocket packs a lot of angry dislikes into adorable little packages. Eventually, after repeating hemming and hoing many times, I decided to sell the rocket. Things went wrong again, and now the Guardians of the Galaxy are not only in debt, but also hunted throughout the galaxy by a very angry monster queen. I don’t think choosing Groot will make a big difference in the results, but it’s great.

Lady Hellbender, also known as Draxs Crash Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Well, if you’re thinking, it escalated quickly, you haven’t seen anything yet. The plot continues to escalate throughout Chapter 16 of the game, rapidly evolving from the need for cash to God, ending the entire universe. Without Defender Galaxy, you wouldn’t be in the Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Freed from the bindings of comic film continuity, Eidos-Montral leveraged some of Marvel’s most powerful players to create a truly spectacular story arc and interest his spouse in my nerds. I desperately pointed to the screen to get it. Bullshit of comic books. look! That (REDACTED)! I cried as they nodded patiently and heard their true crime podcast.

The story of Guardians of the Galaxy is strong. Humor is even stronger. When team members explore alien planets and giant spaceships, the traffic, if not perfect guffs, at least does not fail to bring out a smile. Groot says all the plants here are sneaky or stupid and equip rockets on a planet full of exploding plants. Drax literally takes everything, and the rocket is teasing Quills’ dead mom. Gamora wondered how the newly formed bad guy executives made uniforms so quickly. Later in the game, there’s an extended sequence featuring characters that aren’t allowed to mention some of the most hilarious things I’ve ever heard of in video games.

When the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t splitting my side, it impresses hell from me as a fan of pulp science fiction. The aliens and planets depicted in the game are reminiscent of old dusty magazines found at science fiction conventions. The covers are studded with strange landscapes and creatures that I can’t imagine. All the settings in the game are great, except for the flashbacks to Earth in the 80’s.

What a great use of video game media to create something truly unique. No planet looks like Earth, only different colors. It doesn’t look like it was shot in a quarry or desert using Instagram filters. Even spacecraft that designers can escape with common metal plating and grate are made up of unfamiliar, different-world elements.

Playing as a half-human wise Peter Quill helps to keep the experience at the root. A team of superhuman warriors, perceptual trees, and small furry scientific experiments, he is a man with guns and jet boots. Sure, it’s a magical gun left by his alien father, and although he can harness the power of various elements, it’s still a gun.

There was no stranger I loved. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

So what about being a half-human leader in a band of cosmic incompatibility? It’s a lot like Noctis, the leader of the Hotboy Adventure group in Square Enixs Final Fantasy XV. When Peter explores the alien world, Gamora, Groot, Drax, and Rocket are his gladiolus, Ignis, and prompt. They are his constant companion and provide a stable stream of commentary during a planetary adventure. While wandering the surface of the alien world, they may draw attention to points of interest. When encountering obstacles, they may give Peter hints on how to freeze, for example, to a platform through which water can pass, using the ice settings of the Element Gun.

And in combat, Gamora, Groot, Drax, and rockets are important weapons of Starlord’s weapons. When Peter runs around, shoots a gun, or throws a punch, he can pause the action and issue commands to his teammates. Each character has a series of four special abilities that unlock when you play the game, and these abilities often complement each other well, making the team really feel like a team. For example, Groot starts with the ability to root an enemy in place. Once he did that, those unfortunate enemies could not avoid the ability of the rocket to explode the area and cause massive damage. When a team encounters enemies that are too fast to attack, Groot can grab them, giving Gamora and Drax the opportunity to use one of their slower but more powerful attacks.

You only have direct control of Peter Quill, but it feels like the Guardians are working together to win every battle. What seemed like a big downside when the game was first announced is, in fact, a pretty neat way to make it the most important part of a powerful team of galactic heroes. You are the glue that keeps the other four killing each other and not ending with it.

The battle is fun, especially as Peter unleashes the new power of the Elemental Gun. Ice can freeze enemies and shatter them into pieces. Electricity can stun enemies and defeat shields. Magma damages over time. And there is the best power, the wind of all. When the wind blows, Peter can attract distant enemies and leave them in a weakened, easily defeatable state. And if Peter stood near a high ledge when he shot, the enemy would be teleported into the air and die immediately.

The combat system is built for experimentation, but it doesn’t always last. It’s clear that the game wants you to use power in a particular way, there’s a fight that’s not immediately clear, and I’m fooling around the battlefield until I understand it. increase. Also, battles may take place in a limited space. If you try to move out of these spaces, the game will temporarily fade and then return to the desired area. And while fighting is generally interesting, there is a point where fighting will become more frequent in later chapters and begin to feel like padding before the grand finale.

Talks really make you feel like these powerful alien heroes are asking you for guidance. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Next is the huddle system. As the team fights, the huddle meter fills up. When it’s full, you can press the button on your shoulder to summon your team. After a brief discussion of how the battle from your teammates is going on, you have been given two dialogue options. The right choice will inspire and buff the entire team, but the wrong choice will only strengthen the Star Road. When the battle resumes, a random song from the hit-studded 80’s soundtrack will be played.

The sound of Don’t Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFelins is nothing better than returning to a screen-filled battle with a large boss. In one of the dramatic final battles of the game, I rolled up a powerful alien entity with a rickroll. Does music make the fight better or worse? Yes. Also, no. I love all that total absurdity, but I feel that some fights have become considerably cheaper thanks to the Peter Quills Walkman. As impressive as the game soundtrack, but you may want to stick to regular combat music for dramatic effects. If you’re also concerned, be aware that you have the option of replacing copyrighted music with unlicensed alternative music (mainly for streamers).

Sometimes you had to grab and hold the tentacles of a giant space monster. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

I was also not a big fan of frequent bugs and glitches. While exploring the alien views, I continued to lose team members. It was usually just before encountering an obstacle that required their special abilities to overcome. Especially the costume hidden on the ice planet was out of reach because I needed Groot to raise the platform for me, and Groot continued AWOL. Elsewhere, Gamora’s sword was needed to cut down obstacles, and he was stalled because Gamora was quickly raped. This kind of problem could be resolved after reloading the last checkpoint. Sometimes they didn’t. Perhaps there’s a day 1 patch in the work that fixes most of the problems I’ve had, but don’t be surprised if you still run into strange glitches.

Despite the frustrating technical issues, I enjoyed almost every moment of the 15 hours or so I spent playing the Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy. I like fighting and joking. I enjoyed dropping unprotected enemies off cliffs. Rocket could have tried to get Quills Mom to answer the question posed by the security AI. I liked the nasty attempt by Drax to flirt with Mrs. Hellbender. I loved every moment I spent with the Soviet space dog Cosmo. Cosmo is really the best boy. I especially enjoyed the Purple Space Llama Camie, the sixth member of the Guardian’s Secret.

Camie steals every scene she is in. Sometimes she eats it. GIF: Square Enix / Kotaku

Like a crappy band in the name of the weak, the Galaxy’s Marvel’s Guardians went against all my expectations. I found one of Marvel’s most unlikely superhero teams awkward to be one of Guardian’s most loyal and entertaining depictions since his movie debut in 2014, and my favorite in 2021. It was one of the games.

