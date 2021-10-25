iPhone SE 3 Rumors: Apple’s Next Budget-Friendly Phone May Look Like the iPhone XR





The iPhone SE 2020 is impressive in red. For $ 399 it’s the most affordable iPhone you can buy.

John Kim / CNET

If you’re looking for an affordable iPhone with an LCD display, 5G support, and a design similar to the iPhone XR, then Apple’s iPhone SE 3 is the way to go. We are still waiting for the arrival of the iPhone SE3. It’s speculated that Apple’s next budget-friendly smartphone could debut in early 2022, during which time all rumors have been gathered.

Apple announced the improved iPhone SE in the spring of 2020, but the petite iPhone was a no-show at the company’s April, September, and October events this year. Instead, the high-tech giant unveiled an updated entry-level iPad in addition to the new MacBook Pro model, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and iPhone 13. When announced earlier this year, the fresh new purple iPhone 12 also sent the Internet to a modest enthusiasm.

Following Apple’s September event, the company removed the 256GB iPhone SE from its online store. This change was first discovered by MacRumors and reported that the iPhone SE’s best storage options have been discontinued. This may indicate that Apple is reducing production of older iPhone models as newer models become available.

The rumored factory is a persistent force, revealing details about what the third-generation iPhone SE will look like. If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s budget bestsellers, sit back and read and keep an eye out for the latest iPhone SE 3 topics here.

Face ID may appear on iPhone SE3

If this latest rumor becomes a reality, there is a new way to unlock the iPhone SE. Face ID. With the exception of last year’s iPhone SE reboot, all of Apple’s current iPhones already have Face ID. Adding the ability to unlock the iPhone SE 3 with facial recognition makes it a coup for fans of Apple’s midrange handsets (especially in iOS 14.5 with the option to use Face ID while wearing a mask). ).

According to the aPowerOn newsletter from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will include face scanners in all related products (not just the iPhone SE 3 but all iPads and Macs).

iPhone SE 3 probably won’t be available until next year

According to research notes, if you’re crazy about buying an iPhone SE 3, you have to wait patiently. The third-generation version of the iPhone SE is unlikely to appear this year, instead in the first half of 2022. From Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. His rumored timeline was later echoed by areport from DigiTimes, who speculated that the new 5G iPhone SE might be on the road in the first half of 2022 with an updated A14 Bionic chip.

iPhone SE 3 won’t be small or big

In the world of increasingly super-sized smartphones, the iPhone SE has gained a best-selling position thanks to its small size and powerful combination of price and features. The first-generation iPhone SE, offered in a petite 4-inch frame, was particularly praised by CNET’s Scott Stein as “surprisingly pocket-friendly.” Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE, launched last year, wasn’t that small, but it made up for it. (Apple has a flagship-level A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that powers each of the four iPhone 12 family members.)

But with the upcoming iPhone SE 3, Apple doesn’t seem to resize, Kuo said. Like the 2020 iPhone SE, the next-generation version will have a 4.7-inch screen. However, Apple may launch a plus-sized iPhone SE with it if it needs a larger budget iPhone. We’ll talk more about this later. Remember that the iPhone SE has two main audiences. Budget-focused buyers who aren’t interested in paying the iPhone 12 for $ 799 ($ ​​999 for the Pro and $ 1,099 for the Pro Max) and those who prefer a compact phone.

iPhone SE 3 retro design

There are rumors that Apple has significantly modified the iPhone SE 3, but Kuo’s report seems to have thrown cold water on them. In a report seen by MacRumors, Kuo states that the third-generation iPhone SE will be similar to existing SE models, which may indicate that the retro design is well established. (I haven’t gotten to the point of calling it a retro lookcheugy yet.) That is, the iPhone SE’s signature thick bezel is on the top and bottom, and it has a physical home button (probably with Touch ID). A more tactile user experience. Like the 2016 version, the next iPhone SE is said to have a camera on the back of the phone.

However, the iPhone SE 3 can still be redesigned. According to rumors on the Chinese site MyDrivers reported by Forbes, Apple’s next affordable iPhone will use the iPhone XR chassis instead of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE is large enough to fit in a child’s or women’s front pants pocket.

Sarah Tew / CNET iPhone SE 3 tilted to get LCD display, 5G

Rumor has it that Apple continues to use LCD displays for 3rd generation SEs rather than upgrading to OLED screens. OLEDs are usually brighter, have higher contrast, and are darker in black than LCDs. Given similar priced phones like the onePlus Nord and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Prorock’s crisp OLED panel, Apple wants to adopt OLED for the SE3. However, according to Kuo’s report, the iPhone SE 3 does not bring many major changes, but rather gradual upgrades such as 5G support and processors.

Do you have an iPhone SE Plus?

Easy Answer: Yes, it should be. Kuo has been talking about the larger iPhone SE for a while. Initially, we predicted a release in the second half of 2021 and then pegged the release in the first half of 2022. This could coincide with Apple’s regular spring iPhone SE launch. Tech YouTuber’s Jon Prosser posted on Twitter about the existence of a plus-sized iPhone SE in April 2020.

