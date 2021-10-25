



According to Apple, the latest version of macOS, Monterey, is now available for download. The software has been available in public beta for several months, but today’s release means that Apple believes the software is ready for everyday use.

Traditionally, Apple announced the latest version of macOS at WWDC in June. New features include the ability to set your Mac as an AirPlay target to play content from your iPhone or iPad, shortcuts, and Apple iOS automation software. FaceTime has also been improved and a new quick note feature has been added. Check out the July preview and Apple’s own feature list for a complete overview of what’s on the way.

Apple drag and drop demo from WWDC2021.

Unfortunately, some of Montereys’ biggest new features, Universal Control and SharePlay, don’t seem to be available at the time of release. Apple says both features will be available later this fall.

As Apples Craig Federighi showed at WWDC, Universal Control allows you to drag and drop files between different machines. You can also use the same mouse and keyboard to control multiple Apple devices such as Mac, MacBook, and iPad.

SharePlay enables a sharing experience of music, TV shows, movies and more while connected via FaceTime. When it becomes available, Apple says it will be available for Apple Music, Apple TV +, and popular, unnamed third-party services.

The better news is when it comes to redesigning Safaris. It now uses the more traditional interface by default, rather than the controversial new tab design introduced at WWDC. Early users, among other things, complained that the changes made it very difficult to identify the currently active tab.

Below is a complete list of Macs that can run Monterey.

For those who are chasing, there are some models that got the Big Sur last year, which was excluded from the Monterey party. These include the 2015 MacBook, 2013 MacBook Air, late 2013 MacBook Pro, and 2014 iMac. See the Apples Guide to identify a particular model and the Apples Guide to update your machine.

To install Monterey[システム環境設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to (or in Spotlight)[ソフトウェアアップデート]Search for). If Monterey appears as an available installation, you can click the upgrade button to start the installation process. If you don’t see it, the deployment will continue and you may need to check in again later.

October 25, 1:25 pm ET Update: Added information about SharePlay and instructions on how to install Monterey.

