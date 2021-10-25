The original iPod prototype was designed by Apple to prevent leaks





It’s hard to believe that the original iPod prototype doesn’t fit in your pocket. Panic, a software development group for macOS and iOS, prototyped the original iPod. This is something Apple never wanted to see again (via 9to5Mac) to commemorate the iPod’s 20th anniversary.

Photo by panic

If Apple was actually trying to make the iPod look like a failed attempt with a pocket-sized DVD player, that’s not (sadly). According to a tweet from iPod inventor Tony Fadell, the prototype has been confirmed to be designed to prevent the actual iPod design from being leaked before it goes on sale.

This is a P68 / Dulcimer iPod prototype created (very quickly) before the true form factor design was ready. I didn’t want it to look like an iPod for confidentiality-button placement, size-mostly the air inside-and the wheels worked (insufficiently) https://t.co/qeNMHMmVsc

Tony Fadell (@tfadell) October 23, 2021

The date of the yellow brick-like device is September 3, 2001, almost two months before the actual release date of the iPod, October 23. The prototype is several times larger than the iPod we are familiar with, with a scroll wheel in the upper left corner and a small screen in the upper right. Other clunky navigation buttons are lined up on the side of the device.

Apple’s mission to hide its design is also why there is so much space inside the device. The internal layout is close to the size of an official iPod, but Apple has decided to make a clunky launch to hide the design secrets both inside and outside.

I’ve seen other Apple prototypes in the past, but nothing is more ridiculous. With the introduction of the second-generation iPod on eBay in 2017, sellers wanted nearly $ 100,000. Even the iPod Touch prototype looks like a finished product. Recently, an unreleased VideoPad 2 prototype has appeared and will be auctioned in November.

However, the original iPod prototype is definitely unique. A testament to Apple’s dedication to keep categorizing its designs, which was especially important for the launch of the first iPod.

