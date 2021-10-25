Apex Legends Season 11 Release Date | New Maps, Patch Notes, Updates





The release date for Apex Legends Season 11 is approaching, and we’re trying to find out as much as we can about the next steps in the Respawns battle royale game.

Going under the title Escape, Apex Legends Season 11 sounds as exciting as ever. This season brings all sorts of new things to the game. So far, with a trailer and some details, the new map is now tropical and Ash is known to be the name of the new legend.

As the release date approaches and patch notes begin to appear, understand all the important information about Apex Legends Season 11.

When is the release date of Apex Legends Season 11?

The release date for Apex Legends Season 11 has been confirmed to be Tuesday, November 2, 2021. So there isn’t a long time to wait for our people who are eager to expect content for this new season.

As a result, a new season of content will be dropped on Apex Legends, so save this day. Apex Legends is currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And don’t forget that Apex Legends Mobile is also here!

What time will Apex Legends Season 11 be released?

Respawn hasn’t yet confirmed when Apex Legends Season 11 will be officially released, but can make good guesses based on previous forms.

There is no doubt that Apex Legends Season 11 will begin on November 2, 2021 at 6 pm UK time. This is a guess at this time, but please be sure to let us know if / when the official time has been confirmed.

Apex Legends Season 11 Ash

Apex Legends Season 11 introduces a new legend. Ash is her name! She is explained by the developer as follows: A simulakura phenomenon created by a woman who was once Dr. Ashley Reed, Ash detects death wherever he goes, spears his enemies with an electric snare, and Tear the universe and take more lives. It would be easy to think that there was nothing left in the cold steel.

As for Ash’s abilities, this is what Shell has:

Passive: Mark of death

The locations of all deathboxes are displayed and you can click on one to mark the surviving attackers.

Tactics: Ark Snare

A slow-moving, charged electric trap that holds people together and damages nearby people.

Ultimate: Phase Bleach

Open a one-way portal to your destination and head straight there.

Apex Legends Season 11 Patch Note

We’re still waiting for the full details of the Apex Legends Season 11 patch notes, but we know what’s coming, thanks to some information that’s going on the round.

There is a new Stories From The Outlands episode (see above) that reveals the first bullying on the new map. It turns out to be a tropical island called Storm Point with gorgeous beaches prepared for bloodshed.There will be lots of new wildlife here as well, and those who dislike spiders may want to be careful and approach it.

CAR SMG is back with the addition of Apex Legends Season 11 and Titanfall fans are familiar with its weapons. There are differences from the Apex versions of the weapons and we’ll let you know what they are.

The developer describes CAR SMG as follows: A flexible weapon, the CAR SMG can fire both light and heavy ammunition. The Combat Advanced Round submachine gun is fully automated and provides a considerable amount of recoil, as some players remember from past guns.

And, of course, there’s an Escape Battle Pass that includes all the rewards you need, but again, for more information on the Apex Legends Season 11 Care Package, the details here are just as hidden for now.

Apex Legends Season 11 Map

Storm points look attractive, but pristine beaches and crystal water are hurricane eyes. So the official description of Storm Point, the new Apex Legends map for Season 11, says:

The explanation goes on: Wild prowls and swarms of new types of enemies, full of poisonous spiders, the storms that gather only increase the tension in the air. As legends arrive, you’ll discover new ways to navigate different POIs on the map, including island clusters, jungle compounds, and bases embedded in huge mountains that show the highest points on the Apex Legends map to date.

Apex Legends Season 11 Gameplay

Respawn also shares the gameplay trailer embedded above this paragraph. This trailer shows the actual footage of Apex Legends Season 11. Take a look at the clips to get a glimpse of what they really look like / feel to take part in this exciting new season.

Apex Legends Season 11 Trailer

You can also see the launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 11. Have a look at this. Watch and admire the tropical tones of the new map while you wait for the release date of Apex Legends Season 11 to be announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/gaming/apex-legends-season-11/

