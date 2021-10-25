Phasmophobia’s Nightmare update offers four new ghosts and haunted campgrounds





A big nightmare update for Phasmophobia has arrived. There is a difficulty rework that includes the game’s first outdoor map, lots of new ghost types, and a new nightmare mode. “Challenge mode offer for those seeking the most intense gameplay Phasmophobia has to do.”

A new map called Maple Lodge Campground includes a picnic area, tents, log huts and, of course, a haunted lake. This is a medium-sized map, but it has more unique objects, object densities, and visual details than other maps in the game, which can impact performance. Developer Kinetic Games said that a PC with the minimum requirements should be able to handle it without any problems, but trying to avoid a system that doesn’t fully meet its specifications can reduce FPS. The truck minimap has also been updated for the Maple Lodge Campsite. Similar minimap updates will be provided elsewhere in the future.

Four new ghost types are underway: ghosts, twins, ghosts, and thunder beasts. All of these are more likely to spawn during the Fasmophobia Halloween event. There are also some new ghost behaviors that should make the supernatural super-detective life more interesting:

👻-Ghost can now interact with several showers in certain places 👻-Ghost is now confusing whenever you see an electronics 👻-Ghost blows a lighter like a candle You can 👻-The transceiver will now attract ghosts during the hunt 👻-The transceiver will now only play static sounds when you are near the ghost

From a gameplay perspective, re-difficulty is also a big attraction for this update, as Kinetic aims to “provide more options for players of all skill levels.”

The breakdown of the new level is as follows.

Amateur: Recommended for new ghost hunters!

Long setup time Long hunt grace period Short hunt period Sanity pills restore a lot of sanity If you die, regain half the value of lost equipment

Intermediate: Standard Ghost Hunting Experience

Average Setup Time Average Hunt Grace Period Average Hunt Period Sanity Pill Restores Some Sanity The Fuse Box Begins Hughes Boxes Less Hiding Places Regains some of the value of equipment lost in case of death

Professional: For experienced ghost hunters

Ghosts rarely change priority rooms after moving No setup time Short hunt grace period Long hunt period Sanity pills rarely regain sanity Hughes box begins Much less hiding place

Serious Ghost Facers can choose a new Nightmare difficulty level. This is basically the same as the professional level, except that the ghost changes the preferred room more often, the sane drug is basically Tic-Tacs, and there are few hiding places. Some of yours will be destroyed due to “paranormal interference”. Sounds like a good time!

On top of that, the effects of randomized weather make things even more confusing. Changes in temperature make it harder to find ghosts, and fog impairs visibility. That’s it. The Ouija board has been revamped. You don’t suffer so much. If your solicitation is unanswered, but you get the answer from the other side, be careful: when the ghost reacts, your sanity is “greatly” diminished.

The Phasmophobia Nightmare update, which also has a series of changes and fixes that you can dive into, is now available.

change point:

Slightly increased base speed and acceleration for all ghosts when chasing players. Ghost hunt duration has been reduced on small and medium-sized maps. Ghosts are less likely to leave fingerprints when interacting with the environment. Fingerprints disappear after 60 seconds Bone room and basement ghosts roam less often Bone room basement ghosts now roam only to the next floor instead of the other side of the map All contracts Always selectable on the map screen Average sanity is now accurate rather than random Contract difficulty defaults to the difficulty played by default Finally the map description is replaced with a difficulty description Bones are now random bones from the human body and new visuals have been added Ghost footsteps are now only audible when the ghost is in motion Changing the screen resolution of the journal provides confirmation Freezing Temperature evidence has changed to a thermometer that requires a lower reading to explain the new weather.Breath unchanged The fuse box on and off indicators did not change color and were split into two different lights with the ghost note fading out instead of suddenly stopping Footprint received new texture Some rooms have been renamed in Edgefield, Blairsdale, Grafton to blow out candles when lights are turned on All ghost events now last at least 1 second Now window knocks are now parabolic noisy Some photo frame photos have been replaced When the heartbeat fades in and out, the volume is also reduced

Fix

Fixed English grammar and punctuation on some pages of the journal Fixed a bug where ghosts don’t always perform walking animations for ghost events Fixed a bug where only hosts could turn off car alarms Salt placement Fixed a bug where highlights were displayed Fixed a bug where salt could be placed on the prison stairs inside the wall after looking at the floor “No code in clip” and “None” translated Fixed a bug that didn’t stop Hunting doesn’t end when the host leaves while hunting Fixed a bug that makes footsteps even after stopping the move Bug The game crashes when there are multiple monitors with different resolution scales Fixed a bug Fixed a bug where ghosts sang while playing a hunting sound at the same time. If you had a tripod with the camera turned on while hunting, the ghost couldn’t find you. Fixed a bug where the Bloom Options button in the main menu was behind. Fixed an exploit that tricked ghosts into making them think they were inside using the ee DOTS ghost tripod camera through a wall where the DOTS Projector wasn’t there

