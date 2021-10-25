55% off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3





Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is in full swing, saving hundreds of dollars on a variety of electronics. One of the strongest Best Buy Black Friday deals: $ 220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with GPS. It’s currently $ 180 in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver. This is the lowest price seen on this version of the Samsung smartwatch, falling below $ 200 for the first time since its release in August 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 fell below $ 200 for the first time at the beginning of Best Buy Black Friday … [+] Deals.

Best buy

The Galaxy Watch3 attracted attention for its ability to measure blood oxygen when it first hits the shelf. This is a timely indicator given that Covid-19 can adversely affect these levels (and until recently, a feature not found in Apple’s much more expensive smartwatches). The Galaxy Watch3 can also track VO2 Max (the amount of oxygen used during exercise), heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels, and fluid intake.

This stellar Galaxy Watch deal can’t be missed if you’re considering upgrading your current smartwatch, or if you want to anticipate your 2022 health goals. It’s also a great gift idea for fitness forward technicians in your life. However, this is not the only Galaxy Watch transaction at this time. If you’re determined to own the latest technology, Best Buy will also save $ 30 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with GPS in multiple sizes and colorways during the Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 boasts advanced fitness tracking tools including a larger battery, a clearer screen, a body composition sensor (BIA) and a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG). The Watch 4 also features a new Wear OS co-developed by Samsung and Google, perfect for anyone who wants to experience the latest technology from the brand.

With either option, you can buy your Samsung Watch at a great price. And thanks to Best Buys’ Black Friday price guarantee, you can rest assured that tech retailers will refund the difference if the prices of these models fall before November 26th.

