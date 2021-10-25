Animal Crossing All Island Ordinance: New Horizon





Animal Crossing New Horizons large-scale Ver. The 2.0 update adds the ability to return from New Horizons’ predecessor, New Leaf: Ordinance. These allow you to change the sides of your island to suit your playing style. Even if one of the great attractions of Animal Crossing is the real-time nature of the entire experience, adjusting these small options will ensure that every player has the best possible life. Now they are ready to come back and make life on the island even sweeter!

Animal Crossing: What are the ordinances available in New Horizons?

There are four ordinances to choose from.

Beautiful Island Ordinance Early Bird Ordinance Night Owl Ordinance Bell Boom Ordinance

Animal Crossing: How do I enact ordinances in New Horizons?

You can enact ordinances by talking to Isabel as a resident service. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ver. 2.0 or later. At Animal Crossing New Leaf, it cost 20,000 bells to enact the ordinance, but it was canceled free of charge. If you enact and then revoke the ordinance, you will have to pay an additional 20,000 bells to enforce it.

Animal Crossing: What does the ordinance do in New Horizons?

Each ordinance has its own effect. This is explained below. This includes players who may want to consider what it does and enact them.

Note that for now, the details are based on Animal Crossing: New Reef. Based on the names shared between the games, I won’t know the details until the update is released on November 5, but I’m confident in the explanation.

Beautiful island ordinance

Best Use: People who are very tidy and don’t play often, but don’t like tidying up when playing.

Beautiful island ordinances help keep your island pristine and encourage villagers to maintain an aesthetic sense. They water the plants more often, and the flowers do not die naturally. In addition, hybrids will appear more often!

Beyond that, weed growth slows down and time travel does not affect the state of things in terms of appearance. In New Reef, fishing also hides junk, but I’m not sure if that’s the case in New Horizons because of the particular DIY for those items.

Early Bird Ordinance

Best Use: People who wake up regularly in front of the sun or who want to check in before going to work or school.

When the Early Bird Ordinance comes into force, villagers wake up earlier than usual and begin roaming the town. Even Sisterly villagers take part in this shift, but they are still the latest rise.

That’s great, but the real advantage is that the store also opens hours early! Now you can check in Nook’s Cranny and Able Sisters early. This has not been confirmed, but it can also affect visiting merchants and merchants with stores on Herb Island.

Night owl ordinance

Best Use: People who laugh at circadian rhythm ideas or who usually come home late.

The Night Owl Ordinance is an early bird counterpart. Now the villagers get up later and the store adds a few hours at the end of their work day. Of the two time-based ones, if you need a little extra time to sell a turnip before it gets worse, you definitely find it beneficial. Also, this does not affect the opening hours of the store. The store opens at “normal” hours.

Bell Boom Ordinance

Best Use: A person who has burned down the island’s economy and is ready to live like royalty.

The bell boom is probably the most interesting ordinance, and the one that players can get the most if they aren’t too aesthetically obsessed (or on top of the beauty of the city). The bell boom raises both the purchase and sale prices of items. In other words, it costs money to buy things, but more bells are sold.

This does not affect everything. For example, like services, loans remain the same. Only the price of the purchased item is affected. If you already have a nice bell hiding place in your name or are trying to pay off your debt as soon as possible, the bell boom is well worth it in the long run. For example, if you’re happy with the furniture but need more cash to move the villager’s house, that’s the best bet.

The buy / sell multiplier seems to be 1.2 times. This means that a fruit that sells for 100 bells will earn 120. Over time, it’s actually the only ordinance that can be paid on its own! That said, you may want to avoid this if the benefits of adjusted time are better for you or if you are ready to shop.

Other Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide

Animal Crossing: Looking for New Horizons help? Check out the other guides!

