AirPods 3 Review: Best of Both Worlds for Most Apple Users

Apple’s new AirPods 3 takes a Goldilocks approach, combining much of what worked in previous iterations of basic earphones with some high-end Pro model features.

After nearly a week of using these earphones, Airpods 3 meets the standards of previous models in terms of convenience, ease of use, and simplicity. The lack of silicone eartips gives it an open design that fits your ears, and thanks to software tricks and a new driver inside, you get better audio quality.

Uncover all your thoughts on AirPods 3.

Professional-level features at a cheaper premium price

AirPods 3 packages great sound with a smaller design and longer battery life, while preserving the expected features such as fast pairing and quick switching.

Audience: The AirPods 3 is for those who prefer an ergonomic open design that is smaller than the AirPods Pro. These buds also have better sound, sweat resistance, and longer battery life than previous AirPods. It’s also $ 70 cheaper than the AirPods Pro, has a longer battery, and has about the same sound quality.

What you need to know: Like previous models, AirPods 3 features an open-ear design that doesn’t completely seal your ears. They have classic AirPods features, fast pairing, quick switching, and Hey Siri, but they don’t have the noise-canceling or transmissive modes of the more expensive AirPods Pro.

These comparisons: $ 50 higher than the 2nd generation AirPods, so the 3rd generation starts with a more compact build that snuggles up to your ears. For those who find the original weight to be reduced or dropped, the AirPods 3 may be a better fit. It also provides a powerful sound that adjusts the EQ on the fly, and has extremely powerful bass performance. But overall, the sound mix is ​​closer to the AirPods Pro’s sound mix minus the true ear sealing. AirPods 3 offers the best battery life of any pair of in-ear AirPods. These should be taken into account when focusing on audio quality, long battery life, and ergonomic builds.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Like previous standard AirPods, AirPods 3 have plastic eartips without a silicone cover for open-ear designs. And like the AirPods Pro, these feature shorter stems.

The short stems mean they don’t stick out too much and feel pretty comfortable after nearly a week of use. Since there is no tip, these rely on a slightly more contoured design at the top of the ear tip. The fit, of course, depends on the ear, but in our tests, they snuggle up to the ear canal very quickly.

It has a slightly less swaying and comfortable fit, but it doesn’t seal your ears like earphones with silicone, foam, or rubber eartips. The AirPods 3 doesn’t include removable eartips, and it doesn’t have the software features that make sure it fits snugly in your ear like the AirPods Pro. And like the standard AirPods, the AirPods 3 represents an option for those who prefer looser seals. While sitting or standing at the desk, they stayed comfortable in our ears and kept us safe as we roamed the streets of our apartments and towns and trained.

These AirPods are IPX4 resistant to water and sweat, so you don’t have to feel stressed. This means it can be worn during rain (heavy rain or drizzle) or during training. I ran yoga, strength and cycling classes with Peloton and Fitness + without any problems. The rating is carried over to the carrying case, which is convenient when you keep it in your pocket or when it is exposed to elements.

And in true AirPod fashion, you’ll forget about them even after a while. Each AirPod 3 weighs 0.15 ounces, which is lighter than the 0.18 ounce AirPod Pro. That split ounce on paper, and you will have a hard time feeling the difference in your ears.

The AirPods 3 finally get updated control in the form of a squeezeable click-cable sensor on the shorter stem. Like AirPods Pro, you can click to play or pause, press and hold to launch Siri, or use commands to play or deny control of a track. Its functional and force sensor prevents you from accidentally hitting it like other earphones.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

AirPods 3 delivers almost as clear and rich audio as AirPods Pro, thanks to a combination of hardware and software smartness.

These true wireless earphones feature Apple’s new custom drivers and audio-producing amplifiers. They are as bulky as the Bose QuietComfort earphones and Sony’s WF-1000XM4. Still, AirPods 3 produces much stronger bass and richer audio than second-generation AirPods. These leak sound at a loud volume and are lighter than the AirPods Pro. A seal from the silicone eartips keeps more sound locally in the ear.

Apples Adaptive EQ uses an inward-facing microphone to adjust your ear mix in real time. It was first premiered on AirPods Pro and is also featured on AirPods Max. It works pretty well here and mixes well in open-ear format. The main tones of the song are clearer, but generally don’t hesitate to raise the elements that can be lowered.

Another important feature is Spatial Audio. It uses software tricks and knowledge of physics to make the music appear to come from the surroundings (not just left and right). AirPods3 supports head tracking. This will change. The placement of the audio when you move your head away from the device you are streaming. This will move the vocal to the right or left, giving you the effect of attending a live show.

Spatial Audio is what you need to hear to get it and shines on your AirPods 3. Wed is dust by Taylor Swift’s Mr Perfectly Fine, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Down On The Corner, and Another One Bites The Queen. Specifically, the latter has a track element that zooms around you consistently with strong bass.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

These don’t extend to Sonys WF-1000XM4 earphones, but after 12 hours and 30 minutes in testing, the AirPods 3 are the longest-lasting earphones in Apple’s lineup. The tech giant promised an average of 6 hours of playback from a full charge, with volumes between 60% and 75%, achieving 6 hours and 10 minutes of listening. This is pretty impressive for a pair of relatively small earphones.

It also extends beyond the AirPods Pro, which runs between 4 and 30 minutes to 5 hours, and passes through the second-generation AirPods, which maximizes in about 5 hours. When listening loud on AirPods 3, the battery is close to 6 hours and in some cases a little lower. But we were able to easily get most of the work done. To continue that, the case needs a quick charge.

The AirPods 3 case is like a small AirPods Pro case, but the design is still a rounded rectangle, but it’s easier to put in your pocket. Carry it in your jeans front pocket to reduce bulge and take up less space in your bag. With a short 5-minute charge, you can listen for about 1 hour, and the case itself can be charged a total of 4 times (also known as 30-hour listening).

You can charge it with a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad or wire it with a Lightning cable. Apple still has the Lightning-USB-C cable in the box. Another change is that AirPods 3 supports MagSafe charging. This will magnetically connect to the MagSafe charger. However, this route is not very common. Yes, it sticks there, but it doesn’t charge faster and doesn’t seem to be needed. It would have been great if these were magnetically attached to the iPhone and could be charged from that device. And that’s done by other devices, both the Galaxy S21 and lots of pixels, allowing you to charge another device on the back. It’s enough to say it’s not here, but Apple really needs to take that into account.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Like other AirPods standard pairs, Pro or Max describes everything about how they integrate with other Apple devices (Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPhone). AirPods 3 meets the criteria set by others and actually solidifies itself with useful features.

The AirPods 3 paired with the iPhone 13 Pro Max in seconds, six seconds after opening the case next to the phone. You must be running iOS 15.1 deployed on your device. Once paired, you’ll see a quick tour of the feature and your earphones will sync with your Apple account in the background. And that’s the real key here.

Then you can easily switch devices so you can use AirPods 3 to listen to music on your Mac and switch to your iPhone when you get a call. Similarly, it was considerably slower, catching up with Vanderpump Rules on Apple TV 4K, and quickly connecting the AirPods 3 to the TV to be considerate of its neighbors. These quick switches run seamlessly within seconds. In particular, it’s faster than AirPods Pro and standard AirPods.

All of these are powered by Apple’s H1 chips, which the company is steadily improving with automatic wireless firmware updates. In the latest release, quick switching has improved. It will also be deployed to other AirPods. AirPods 3 also has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection internally.

If you don’t want to bother running, cycling, or holding down the force stem, you can also say Hey Siri. Virtual assistants are also very useful in that they can make phone calls, execute queries, control smart home devices, and send messages with accurate dictation. However, it cannot be translated automatically like the Pixel Buds A and Pixel smartphones. Another Siri feature is the ability to announce notifications regardless of whether the assistant has the option to reply to incoming messages or notify you of the latest notifications.

The AirPods 3 costs $ 179.99 and is an impressive pair of great earphones with Apple’s unique features. Not recommended if you have an Android smartphone like AirPods, Pro, Max, but if you’re part of the Apple ecosystem, it’s worth a look.

For those who want better audio with longer battery life but don’t need noise cancellation or transparency, AirPods 3 is for you. Similarly, if you don’t like the snug eartips and want a more open design, consider these or standard AirPods. It results in a $ 50 price difference between the two, and the core changes are a more ergonomic build, better sound and extended battery life.

For an additional $ 70, you can get a silicone eartip to improve your AirPods Pro’s seal, noise cancellation, and transparency modes.

