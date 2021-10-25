YouTube has removed 7 million accounts used by sly kids and adolescents this year





YouTube is the world’s largest online video platform.

YouTube will announce to Congress on Tuesday that it will remove 7 million accounts believed to belong to young children and preteen in the first nine months of the year, of which 3 million will be removed in the third quarter. is. Efforts for automatic deletion. (In context, YouTube has over 2 billion accounts that actively access YouTube every month.)

The new statistics are an excerpt from a prepared testimony set to be delivered at a Senate hearing on online child protection on Tuesday morning. Leslie Miller, YouTube’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, talks about the same subject when Facebook whistleblower Franceshausen called Facebook “moral bankruptcy” earlier this month. You will face a subcommittee. “It hurt children, causes division, and undermines our democracy” of its products.

YouTube also said in prepared testimony that 85% of videos deleted due to violations of child safety rules in the second quarter were deleted immediately before reaching 10 views. This is a reasonably aggressive percentage of videos to be removed before they become widespread, rather than the percentage of all videos that YouTube deleted because they violated the rules during the same period. Of all the videos deleted on YouTube, about 75% were seen by less than 10 people.

Hearings and YouTube themselves for that when Google-owned platforms and other so-called big tech companies face unprecedented heat from lawmakers and regulators about the actual impact of their products and policies. You can get a glimpse of how you are positioning. Some of the most rigorous scrutiny focuses on how technology can hurt or endanger children. YouTube has become very popular with young people these days, but it has largely avoided Congressman’s most intense criticism that social platforms can hurt children. According to one survey, kids content may be the most watched video category across YouTube.

YouTube’s Terms of Service require that your account belongs to a user over the age of 13. Technically, children under the age of 13 are not allowed to have a YouTube account. They have access to YouTube, but they can still adhere to that rule. It either limits the content or aspects of the platform that are dangerous to young viewers through what is called a monitored experience, or uses YouTube Kids, a dedicated app for young children.

However, many online platforms with age limits, including YouTube, have been criticized for their strict enforcement of age limits.

Recently, YouTube has stepped up automated enforcement of age violations in other aspects of the service. A year ago, artificial intelligence announced that it would automatically apply age limits to videos. Basically, machine learning decides whether to classify a video as appropriate only for people over the age of 18.

YouTube has been accused of various scandals involving children in the past. In 2019, Google agreed on a record $ 170 million fine to resolve a federal investigation into children’s data privacy on a giant video site. YouTube also faces scandals that include videos of child abuse and exploitation, nightmarish content on the YouTube Kids app, and predatory comments that sexually deal with toddler clips.

The next hearing, where lawmakers will grill YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok representatives in front of the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, will begin at 7am on Tuesday.

