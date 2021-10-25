



Screenshot: Nintendo

The upcoming Mario Party Superstars on the Switch features 100 mini-games drawn from the long history of the series. One of them, tug of war, has made a rather surprising comeback after what happened the last time the game became playable on analog sticks.

The game is a one-on-three showdown, with one player dressed as a powerful Bowser on one side of the canyon and three small canonical players on the other side. Both sides need to pull the rope, and the team that does it the fastest wins and sends it to the gaping open mau of the piranha plant waiting for the enemy.

Here’s what happened at Mario Party 64:

It looks harmless enough in video format, but the game was terrible! Absolutely the worst! This was played by rotating the analog stick on the N64 controller. Just using your thumb and spinning it fast enough to actually win meant using your palm instead of your thumb. And it was a pain.

It was also national news. Along with tug of war (not in superstars), tug of war was one of two mini-games that primarily caused complaints from parents. At the time, they said the kids … had cuts, punctures, blisters, and friction burns on their hands due to the intense joystick movements required in some of the multiplayer N64 games. The New York Attorney General’s office, which acts on these messages, has officially complained to Nintendo about the game.

Correspondingly, the company agreed to ship, and I won’t shit you, this is true because this was the era before patches and updates 4 pairs of protective sports gloves. They could buy the games and provide proof of purchase and sent them to anyone in the United States who wanted them.Fingerless gloves [had] Padded palm.

As this CNET story at the time reports,

Christie Pritchard, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, said one child had been vaccinated against tetanus.

What was worrisome, according to Pritchard, was how short some of these children spent playing the game before they got injured. One parent said he was playing the game for 15 to 20 minutes when his child was burned twice.

Nintendo may only ship in colder climates, equipped by Richard Doherty, president of the Envisioneering Group.

Nintendo also recorded a special message just for the Mario Party Tips Hotline. This encouraged everyone playing the game to avoid injury by simply manipulating the joystick with the thumb and forefinger instead of the palm of the hand.

Well, in 2021 Mario Party Superstars came out this week and the tug of war is back (since it also appeared in the 3DS Mario Party 100, it’s back again, but I didn’t have the right analog sticks, so that’s not the case. There was no problem). And Nintendo isn’t seizing the opportunity, as the Switches Joy-Cons are still having enough problems (and the N64 controller itself is coming back).

Screenshot: YouTube

As you can see in the video already on YouTube (the game was leaked before the release), the mini-games show a big and clear warning. The player is instructed to rotate the stick directly below the control prompt to avoid skin irritation and damage to the control stick. Do not rotate it in the palm of your hand.

Does it work? Probably not because people love to win and hate reading! Do you legally cover Nintendo donkeys? Maybe!

Thank you @KirbyCheatFurby!

