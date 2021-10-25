“Apex Legends” Season 11 Release Date, Trailer, Stormpoint Map, Ash Abilities





Apex Legends Season 11 “Escape” is set to begin shortly. This means you can quickly try out new Battle Passes and new Legends. Given what a recent story from Outland reveals, here’s everything you need to know about Season 11. This includes details on start dates, trailers, storm point maps, content leaks, and new playable characters called Ash.

When does Apex Legends Season 11 start?

Season 11 will start on November 2nd, as indicated by the in-game Battle Pass timer. This date was confirmed in the Escape Launch Trailer released on October 21st. The release time will be released around 1 pm in the east. date.

Is there a trailer for Apex Legends Season 11?

Yes. On October 18, Respawn releases a new story from the Outlands trailer, digging into Ash’s backstory and explaining the folklore behind her next Apex Games debut.

Ash to Ash Story from Outland Trailer

But that’s far from the last trailer Respawn will provide before it launches. The company tends to release launch trailers, gameplay trailers, character trailers, and battle pass trailers to help kick off each season, with its wide window running from October 21st to November 1st.

The launch trailer was released on October 21st.

Apex Legends Season 11 Launch Trailer

Among them, many existing legends hang out on the new Stormpoint Map, and the new playable character Ash makes his movie debut with the Mirage and Bangalore teams. Along the way, they fight other legends and local wildlife.

A gameplay trailer that displays a new storm point map in gameplay was released on the morning of October 25th.

Apex Legends Season 11 Gameplay Trailer

Who is Apex Legends Season 11 Ash?

Formerly known as Dr. Ashley Reed, Ash is the next legend to be added to the roster, as shown in the story of the Outlands trailer. This character has been featured in leaks for quite some time, but has been referred to many times in the game. In particular, it is mentioned in the Lobas Broken Ghost quest line that ended in July last year. During these missions, the player slowly rebuilt Ash’s head and placed it on the cyborg’s body to bring her back to life.

Prior to becoming Ash, Cyborg was a human scientist named Ashleigh Reid. Respawn Entertainment / EA

Ash may be familiar to Titanfall fans as he was once a sub-boss hired by the father of Apex games, Kuben Blisk. She was defeated in Typhon and rebuilt by Vinson Dynamics.

Ash has bones to choose from in Horizon.Respawn Entertainment / EA

Especially in Apex Legends, she was first seen as a Horizon mentor in human form, and previously embarked on a quest with her to extract a mysterious element called a bluntium from a black hole. At the end of that mission, Ash takes Brantium himself and kills Horizon. Since then, she has been seriously injured and uploaded her consciousness to the cyborg. When that happens, the lead is essentially trapped by the malicious desires of the AI ​​and becomes in full control.

What is Apex Legends Ash’s ability?

Ash’s abilities were officially confirmed on her official character page shortly after the Season 11 gameplay trailer debuted on October 25th. These are very similar to the leaked abilities highlighted in previous versions of this article.

Mark of death [Passive]: The ash map shows the location of the recent deathbox and marks the surviving attackers.Ark snare [Tactical]: Throw a spinning ball that damages and connects the first enemy who gets too close.Phase bleach [Ultimate]: Tier open a one-way portal to the target location.

With these skills, Ash could become a more aggressive power instead of Watson.

Do you have a new map?

Yes. A new tropical map called Storm Point was officially released in the Season 11 launch trailer. It features an island setting with storm clouds hanging above it, as shown below.

This is the first look of the new map that will debut in Apex Legends Season 11. Respawn Entertainment / EA

The Storm Point is set at the Forgotten IMC Research Center. It’s also the largest map in the game, occupying 15% more space than Worlds Edge. Players can zipper the map using their own gravity cannon, controlling the character’s weapons and pitch.

Prowler is a new form of wildlife at Storm Point. Kill them and get sweet loot. Respawn Entertainment / EA

Evil paradise is also home to strange wildlife such as prowlers, spiders and flyers that spawn in certain wildlife nest locations. These locations are finite and static. That is, the same type and number of creatures will spawn in the same place each time. Wildlife nests can also be cleared and removed from the map by the player. Fight wildlife for smart root drops, EVO points and crafting materials.

There are many strange enemies on the island.

There are 17 named locations at Storm Point, and many other unnamed small camps are scattered throughout the map.

Baromeer is listening to Apex Legends’ new storm point map. RespawnEnterainment / EA

Barometer: A spinning platform with a loot honeypot is overlooked by a research tower that offers height benefits, but it’s difficult to defend against attackers Command Center: Loot-rich, players Dropship. It’s also a great way to reach the top of a mountain in a protected state. Antenna: Divided by a network of catwalks placed on a huge communication dish. Checkpoint: Suspended over a dense forest, you’ll be free from fierce battles. Lightning rod: The lightning rod is a landing position located at the top of the mountain and is divided into two by a concentrated and intense bridge. The top of the station is the highest point on the map. Storm Catcher: Suspended over a large area, the Storm Catcher is an internal location with an emphasis on close quarters combat. Northpad: Launch site containing a network of protected trenches. You can safely pass through various gentle hills. Separating these trenches is an underground bunker and a small surveillance point with loot. Mill: Located in the westernmost part of the mill’s circular interior space, it has valuable loot and an entrance to the central river. Shipfall: Only the wreckage of Shipfall, the original survivor of Stormpoint, is the wreckage of the Ship of Fate. Cenote Cave: A secure network of coral reef caves, Cenote is the most isolated section of the map and is full of valuable loot. Wall: Large partition between the northern beach and the mountains High Point: The High Point is the only home of the relocation balloons on the map, located at the top of the longest hill and an important chokepoint to the top. Thunder Watch: A gateway to the top of the mountain, inside which is a close-focused proximity with a gravity cannon that allows quick access from the bottom of the mountain and quick escape if needed. It is a battle area. Cascade Falls: A dense cluster of buildings located near the waterfall, Cascade Falls acts as the focus of the map and is the most mobile location because it is close to the center of the map. Launch Site: The Launch Site is an alcove fish farm on the river: Fish Farm, a chain of islands separated by open water, is a large area with cleanly separated routable buildings. Gail Station: The Gail Station acts as a partition between the center and the south of the island. What are the new weapons for Apex Legends Season 11?

In the next season, CAR SMG will be added to the weapon list. It has the following official description:

A flexible weapon, the CAR SMG is the gun when you’re ready to build a stand and become your final legend. It has the unique ability to exchange heavy ammo for light ammo.

The CAR SMG is a new weapon for Season 11. Respawn Entertainment / EA

Is there a teaser for Apex Legends Season 11?

Not much worth discussing yet. In early October, Respawn added a giant parachute pod to the Olympus garden area. When you manipulate your laptop there, you’ll see a manifest that references Bangalore and her missing siblings.

The community feels that the Bangalore brothers have discovered that they could lead to the lore of the new Stormpoint Map. In-game bullying is likely to be imminent, so we’ll do our best to elaborate on it when it’s available.

