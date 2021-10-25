Horizon Forbidden West developers share cool new gameplay details





Guerrilla Games shared details about the new features of Horizon Forbidden West and the main character Alloy on the new PlayStation developer blog. Her toolkit has been extended to include free climbing, swimming, melee weapon upgrades, and more traversal methods, and Shell uses them to fight enemies on new machines.

Horizon Zero Dawn is known for its lush, mountaineering open world, stealth and archery-based gameplay, and terrifying robotic enemies. In the forbidden west, guerrillas sought to expand on these elements, watching how players travel through the grassy, ​​ruined world. The development blog, published on Monday, provided the context of many of the play footage published in the 14-minute gameplay that was first published at the Sonys State of Play in March. The latest blogs are packed with fun details and playback footage.

Alloy is free to climb vast sections of rocky terrain, and Guerrilla Games community leader Bo de Vries writes that more types of machines can be used as mounts. Grapple points can be found throughout the environment that allow agile vertical traversal. Swimming in the water opened up a whole new dimension of exploration. Glide on the Shield Wing for the ultimate view of the beautiful world of Horizon Forbidden West.

Some of these highlights are:

Greater vertical feeling in the crossing of the world, where the rock surfaces of these areas can be freely climbed without the use of tribal grips! A high vault traversal mechanic that allows the alloy to lift itself over jumpable height objects that can be lifted. A new pullcaster tool that players can use to work on launching, manipulating and destroying the environment. While in the air, players can grab higher ledges, fire bows, glide, attack from above, and even tackle points. The pullcaster can also be used as a winch for pulling hidden loot chests off the shelves or tearing vents to create new climbs. Another new tool, called the Shield Wing, looks like the Horizons are adopting Zelda-style gliders. It helps the alloy land gracefully from all this climb. Added a workbench that allows players to upgrade their weapons and costumes. A new skill tree with lots of unlockable perks. New spear melee features, such as Resonator Blast and Valor Surge, are designed to reward players with melee ingenuity (a major upgrade for fans who find melee not very useful in Zero Dawn). In some faction encounters, humans may have machines as steeds or mounts. In Zero Dawn, the encounter between machines and humans was very separate. The blog mentioned swimming, but didn’t elaborate on additional mechanics or details.

The development blog also mentions some highlights for PlayStation 5 owners, including more sophisticated tactile feedback woven into the DualSense wireless controller. This allows for touches such as adaptive trigger tension when pulling a bow and the sensation of tall grass when the alloy sneaks.

We have put a lot of effort into creating more choices and depths for our players, with so many skills, weapons and equipment that people can gain across the mysterious Forbidden West, Dennis Zopfi. I’m very excited to see how to play as an alloy with new possibilities, said Guerrilla Reed Combat Designer.

