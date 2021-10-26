Google has built a Pixel 6 camera to better portray dark-skinned people. will you do?





Google’s artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms have been criticized in the past for how to handle dark skin tones, such as accidentally tagging black photos as gorillas. The company apologized and said it would fix the software. Today, AI is used to power what is called the world’s most comprehensive camera.

According to the company’s website, the goal of RealTone image processing on Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones is to more accurately emphasize different skin tones, especially dark skin nuances. The new phone, which will begin shipping on Thursday, comes first with Real Tone.

In addition to the Pixel 6 review unit, Apple Inc. And Samsung Electronics Co. used two competing smartphones to test the functionality with a group of camera-enabled participants. The result was amazing.

Housed in a prominent bump on the back of your smartphone, the Pixels camera contains a series of new updates. The new sensor takes in 150% more light. The new editing tools simulate Photoshop’s expertise, including motion modes for action shots and a magic eraser that can remove people and objects from the scene. (Using this feature, I removed the head of a wedding guest in a photo of a bride walking down the aisle.)

Pixel 6s motion mode uses machine learning on the device to identify the direction of the subject and action and add a blur effect.Photo: Nicole Nguyen / Wall Street Journal

The Pixel has long been full of AI-driven tricks that allow photo wizards. But this time, Google wants to fight what many describe as a racial prejudice in camera technology.

Photographer Mark Clenon, whose photo of a black man standing in front of Trump Tower was one of the most striking images of blacks last year, said he was taking pictures of his iPhone with his friends, especially in groups. It gets very dark. Demonstration of Lives Matter. For Im, the only black man in the picture, I almost go missing or get lost in the shadows.

When photography was invented and developed, it was almost entirely used in the West, said John Edwin Mason, an associate professor of African and photography history at the University of Virginia. The technique developed and practical by the photographer was to capture the skin color of whites.

He added that both film and digital technology are still biased towards doing justice to white skin tones, and black tones are considered later.

Tweak

Florian Koenigsberger, who leads Google’s camera and image diversity efforts, said that from early 2020, Google’s team began adding colored racial images to databases that train Pixel cameras, such as face detection. It says that it was. The company also hired photographers and other professionals in photos and videos to provide feedback on optimal white balance and exposure adjustments for darker skin, especially in harsh lighting conditions.

Jasmine Hershey in Fremont, California preferred the Pixel 6 photos to the iPhone 13 Minis images. She said this is an exact picture of what I look like in the mirror.Photo: Nicole Nguyen / Wall Street Journal

A series of photos taken by Jasmine Hercy, Event Operations Director in Fremont, California, showed photographers about settings that Google’s AI is likely to be adjusting. Because the image is backlit, the subject tends to darken unnaturally and fade.

Photographer Davy Adeshida said he looked at Hershey’s Pixel 6 photos and seemed to make up for the shadows. Considering the shadows, the image will be brighter. Adesida said Pixel did a slightly better job than the iPhone in capturing Hershey’s skin. I’m paying attention to all these changes, but why didn’t they ever think about this? He said.

On Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Real Tone is a feature that is always on, so don’t forget to turn it on. Also, as an improvement to the Google Photos auto-extension tool for iOS and Android apps, photos uploaded to the service will be released in the coming weeks.

Share your thoughts

What’s the biggest problem you had with your phone camera? Join the conversation below.

Dario Carmece, the first black photographer to shoot the cover of Vanity Fair, says smartphones do a great job of recognizing darker skin tones in most cases. However, we are constantly trying to make these systems work by tuning, rigging, or hacking these systems. There are usually some additional steps.

A spokeswoman for Apple and Samsung says they are also developing phone camera systems by examining different skin tones.

In June, Adobe Inc. released a preset filter for the Photo app to better handle images of dark-skinned people. Snap Inc. is working on a similar project to optimize the camera for darker skin and integrates with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro so you can access your Snapchat camera from your smartphone’s lock screen.

Real life real tone

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., states that it aims to beautifully and accurately represent everyone and skin tones. I wanted to know how people of different skin tones feel about images, so I asked 18 visitors to Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco for permission to take pictures and asked questions.

I took a picture outdoors on a cloudy day. I installed a normal wide-angle lens on three smartphones (Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21, Apples iPhone 13 Mini). The goal was to capture the default image for each phone that you get when you press the shutter button and do nothing else.

Each phone created a different look. Most of the people surveyed agreed that pixel-shot photos were the most accurate representation of skin color. However, everyone except three liked the look in Samsung’s images.

Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker, tends to automatically add skin-smoothing effects to produce brighter, more saturated photos. The iPhone and Pixel photos are more detailed, but tend to give a more subdued impression when compared.

A Samsung spokeswoman said the company is using research data and trends from research from a team of color scientists to develop cameras.

Jamaul Butts on the right and Summer Butts in Tampa, Florida liked the Samsung image. Butts said it looked the cleanest, but his skin on Google images was more natural. Photos often look vague and everything needs to be brightened and edited. Photo: Nicole Nguyen / The Wall Street Journal Alery Garcia of Davis, CA preferred pixel photos to Samsung images that seemed to be over-edited. Leginia Jackson liked Samsung’s shots. The default for most people with dark skin is to make the photo black and white. That way, you don’t have to deal with getting the right skin tone. But I like colors!Photo: Nicole Nguyen / Wall Street Journal

According to an Apple spokeswoman, the company has improved skin tone rendering on the iPhone 13, especially darker skin tones, and images of darker people look more natural under different lighting conditions. I did. She said Apple has promised to make further improvements over time and hopes the industry will continue to improve.

On the left, Carlo Steven Catabay of Livermore, Calif., And Michelle Bayaua of Antioch, Calif., Said that the iPhone and Pixel 6 captured clearer images, but preferred Samsung’s softer look. On social media, Bayaua said people are editing themselves anyway. Photo: Nicole Nguyen / The Wall Street Journal’s Mohammed Sonko (left) and Atlanta’s Susan Sonko both preferred pixel images because they seemed to be balanced without lighting or special effects. Sonko added that the quality of the new camera is improving. But the other day, when the sun went down, it was much darker than the fair-skinned people in the group.Photo: Nicole Nguyen / Wall Street Journal

Our research cannot assess what people of all shades look like under all lighting conditions. However, it shows that each phone renders skin tones differently, and that there is often a difference between accurate representation and favorable appearance.

Historically, Google’s Pixel smartphones have accounted for less than 2% of smartphones sold in North America. The company said it is finally serious about selling mobile phones with larger and better screens than its predecessor and Google-designed chipsets optimized for Pixels software.

Google phones may not be a big seller, but they are influential. The Pixel line is an Android showcase, boasting over 70% market share worldwide. Cameras play a big role in people’s phone choices, but phone camera marketing has traditionally focused on specifications. With the launch of Real Tone, Google is primarily highlighting the key ways the white tech industry seeks to better serve color users.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter for more information on WSJ technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at [email protected] and Dalvin Brown at [email protected]

Corrections and Amplifications The Wall Street Journal’s Nicole Nguyen is credited with a photo of the blur effect. Earlier versions of this article mistakenly posted Google credits. (Corrected on October 25)

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-built-the-pixel-6-camera-to-better-portray-people-with-darker-skin-tones-does-it-11635177665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos