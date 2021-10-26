Easy clean install of macOS Monterey with the new Erase Mac option





Apple released macOS 12 Monterey today, and some users prefer to perform a clean install every time a new operating system for the Mac is released. This article describes how to effectively perform a clean install of Monterey with the new options available on Apple Macs with Silicon and Intel Macs with T2 Security Chips.

A clean install of macOS is often done to get rid of annoying quirks and weird behavior that Macs may have inherited over time, and disks caused by junk files left by third-party apps. It also helps to reuse space. However, if you’re not experiencing either of these issues, you can start your “brand new Mac” sensation and then move your apps, documents, and data either manually or by migrating from a Time Machine backup. It may be better to migrate. ..

To clean install an earlier version of macOS, you typically make a bootable copy of the macOS installer on a flash drive or USB stick and reformat the drive before installing the bootable copy on your Mac, or macOS Recovery. Use to reinstall the Mac operating system over the Internet. Connection. However, Monterey now has a third option available on new Macs that provides a very easy and easy way to erase your Mac without having to reinstall your operating system.

Following in the footsteps of iPhone and iPad, Apple Silicon Macs and Intel Macs (2017-2020 models) with T2 security chips now have the “Erase All Content and Settings” option available in macOS Monterey. On Mac systems with Apple Silicone or T2 chips, storage is always encrypted, so discarding the encryption key will instantly and securely “erase” the system.

This not only effectively erases all user data and user-installed apps from your Mac without reinstalling macOS, but also signs out your Apple ID, Touch ID activations, purchases, and all Apple. Remove the Wallet item and turn off Find My and Activation. Once locked, you can easily restore your Mac to its original factory settings.

This feature means that when prompted, simply download and install “macOS Monterey” on your current macOS version, select the new erase feature in Monterey, and your Mac will be erased, leaving your core macOS system intact. To do. When you erase your Mac, the Setup Assistant will appear and you can set it up like new. You can then migrate the data manually or by using the Setup Assistant migration options. The following walkthrough will walk you through the relevant steps.

Back up your data using Time Machine or your preferred backup method before doing any other work. On macOS, click the Apple () symbol in the menu bar,[システム環境設定]Choose.In the Preferences pane[ソフトウェアアップデート]Click.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Allows you to ping Apple’s servers[今すぐアップグレード]Click to download the Monterey installer when it appears. You can continue to use your Mac while downloading the installer. You will be prompted when the installer is downloaded. Click to install a new version of macOS and wait for the installation to complete. After your Mac restarts in Monterey, click the Apple () symbol in the menu bar and[システム環境設定…]Choose.When the Preferences pane is displayed, from the menu bar[システム環境設定]->[すべてのコンテンツと設定を消去]Choose. Enter the administrator.[アシスタントの消去]Enter the password at the dialog prompt[OK]Click. Be aware of all settings, data, media, and other items that are deleted. If you are sure,[続行]Click.Click to sign out of your Apple ID and at the prompt[すべてのコンテンツと設定を消去]Click to confirm. Wait for the erasure process to complete. Your Mac may restart multiple times during the process. You may then be asked to activate your Mac via Wi-Fi. When complete, a “hello” message will appear on your Mac screen to indicate that your setup assistant is ready. Follow the onscreen instructions and, if necessary, choose to migrate your data from your Time Machine backup when prompted.

That’s all. Even if you don’t have Monterey installed cleanly today, the new options make it much more convenient to restore your Mac to factory settings. Whether you just want to start using your Mac in the future, or sell or give it to someone else.

