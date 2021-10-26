MIT welcomes Virginia Rometty as the next Visiting Innovation Fellow | MIT News





Business leader and advocate of workplace diversity, Virginia M. Ginny Rometti will be the next MIT Visit Innovation Fellow next year.

Former IBM Chairman, President, and CEO Rometti helped streamline the corporate portfolio by transforming into a leader in AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing through internal and acquisition. Under the leadership of Romettys, IBM has acquired 65 companies, including Red Hat, the provider of enterprise open source solutions, the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

During MIT’s appointment, Rometty will focus on women’s progress in STEM and entrepreneurship, as well as strengthening ethics and responsibility in the digital age.

“Visiting Innovation Fellowship invites thoughtful and visionary leaders to the campus to inspire and educate the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. Ginni Rometty is just such a leader, giving the entire community the opportunity to learn from her. I’m glad to get it. MIT President L. Rafael Reif. Ginni is a wise and insightful advisor to me and others on campus who believes in MIT’s mission and she is at MIT. I am honored to welcome you.

The MIT Visiting Innovation Fellows is part of the MITs Innovation Initiative, which works with all five MIT schools and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Innovation Initiatives provide graduates and students with the knowledge, tools, and ecosystems they need to influence potential ideas from their vision and generate significant local and global innovation.

Visiting an Innovation Fellow is drawn from policy, corporate, risk capital, and entrepreneurial settings. Fellows interact with the MIT community by convening one-on-one sessions with student entrepreneurs and others who want to be more involved with events, lectures, and innovation practitioners in their role. Often.

The core human element of a technical problem

MIT explains its interest in Visiting Innovation Fellowship and understands that the future lies in the integration of technology and business, but it also understands the human element at the heart of these issues. Research in these areas, such as AI and cybersecurity, is extremely urgent for our economy and society, especially in the light of the changes seen during the pandemic.

IBM shared a belief in the basic promises of technology. That is, applying science to real problems can create a better tomorrow than today. I look forward to taking that mission further while I’m at MIT, she adds.

Rometty is already familiar with the institute after serving as a member of the MIT Presidential CEO Advisory Board. She was also a member of the MIT Task Force Advisory Board on Future Work. This is a two and a half year effort aimed at understanding how new technologies are changing the nature of human work and the skills required. We are looking for ways to design and leverage innovation for the benefit of everyone in society.

MIT’s Provost Martin A. Schmidt states that Romettys’ background and experience are in good harmony with MIT’s innovation goals. Ginni Rometty embodies the essence of MIT’s innovation mission for campus and the world, and we are honored to welcome her into our community, Schmidt says. Her extensive work to strengthen work readiness, address computing ethical and privacy challenges, and build a diverse and comprehensive workforce makes workers efficient and effective for the future. Helps to prepare and inform you how to move innovation from ideas to real-world solutions.

Diversity commitment and new paths to function

For eight years under IBM’s command, Rometti was also known for his work in advocating for diversity and inclusiveness.

You can’t be something you can’t see. According to Rometti, it’s important to have a role model to see what’s possible for women, the color community, or any group.

One of her most proud achievements was to act around a diversity initiative. She states:

During his time at IBM, Rometti defended a global movement, sometimes referred to as Skill First. This is a paradigm for hiring new workers based on skill and aptitude as well as degree. These new collar workers accounted for 15% of IBM’s new US hires during the final year of Romettys at IBM.

The financial opportunity is the best equalizer. IBM invests in recruiting and training new collar workers and does not require a traditional four-year degree to get started, but does a valuable technology-based job that requires the right combination of skills. I will undertake it.

IBM also saw the path to Technology Early College High School, a global education model co-designed with the New York City Department of Education and City University of New York, which currently operates about 200 schools, or the growth of the P-TECH program. rice field. Another 100 in the United States and around the world.

Rometty also launched an extended parental leave policy, encouraging new mothers to return to IBM with a returnship program that provides hands-on experience with new technologies.

Currently, I am proud to co-chair One Ten. It aims to fill the gap in American black talent opportunities by hiring one million black Americans who do not have college degrees but have skills and promote them to a career that sustains their families. It is a simultaneous with. Next 10 years. Rometti says we are building a skill-first vs. bachelor-only movement across the country and the world.

Fiona Murray, Vice Dean of Innovation and Inclusion, states that such priorities are valuable to the MIT community. As CEO, Rometty deepened and expanded IBM’s core capabilities in key areas of deep technology, creating a new workforce training path for the 21st century. Her special effort to actively support the leadership role of people in the historically marginalized community is in line with important ongoing research and institute priorities. MIT students, especially those involved in innovation and entrepreneurship, will benefit from visionary insights like her when starting, expanding and growing their company or team.

Rometty also participates in several board meetings, including JPMorgan Chase and the Brookings Institution. She is a member of the Advisory Board of the Graduate School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University.

Rometty holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Northwestern University and is also awarded an honorary degree.

Eric Schmidt, co-founder and former Google CEO of Schmidt Futures, was the latest Visiting Innovation Fellow. Other fellows include former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

Rometty will give a closing keynote at the Virtual Tough Tech Summit on October 27th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mit.edu/2021/virginia-rometty-innovation-fellow-1025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos