An update with great new iPhone features has been released

This is the update we’ve been waiting for. Finally, there’s a big new feature coming to iOS 15.1 today. At the top of the list is SharePlay, but there are changes to lossless audio, ProRes video, and macro modes for the HomePod (the last of these is for iPhone 13 Pro users only). See below for details.

Which iPhone can run iOS 15.1?

If you have a device running iOS 14, you’re in luck. Surprisingly, Apple guarantees that all iOS 14-enabled iPhones will also run iOS 15. This is a pretty great achievement across all the devices released in the last 6 years.

You can now download it to a compatible iPhone and use iPad OS 15.1 for the appropriate iPad. Phone compatibility dates back to the iPhone 6s, which includes the first and current editions of the iPhone SE, as well as the 7th generation iPod touch. The complete list is: iPhone13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Phone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPhone SE (1st generation) and iPod 7th generation.

For iPad, it is suitable if you have iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 or later iPad Air, and 5th generation or later iPad.

how to get

Go to the device settings app and[一般],[ソフトウェアアップデート]Select in the order of.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click to work magically. This is my iPhone 13 Pro Maxso medium update 1.44GB and it takes a while to download and install.

Release content

SharePlay is a big new addition that is a way to share your experience in real time with FaceTime. This means, for example, that when you’re in a group FaceTime call, you can share albums and songs with everyone in the call via Apple Music. Other users in the call can share their voice. It works with video as well as apps such as Apple TV, Disney +, and Hulu. You can share your screen with others.

Lossless audio arrives on your HomePod, its HomePod OS, as part of this update well, but when your HomePod is updated after you get the iOS update.

Two changes to the camera are ProRes video captures on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. This is mainly of interest to the most enthusiastic enthusiasts and professional photographers. You can also set the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max macro modes so that they don’t automatically switch to the ultra-wide camera when you get close to the subject. Personally, I love how to do this, so I switch it on. Now you can choose.

Covid-19 vaccination card support is included with the Apple Wallet. There are translation updates to support Chinese (Taiwan) translations. There are also fixes for issues such as the Photos app reporting that the storage is not full. We hope that the weather app will not display the wrong temperature for your current location. There are also some other fixes.

The full Apple change log continues at the end of this post.

Previous update

iOS 15.0.2

Released on Monday, October 11th, this is a bug fix update that sorts out issues where photos are accidentally deleted from messages stored in photos, fixing issues connecting with Leather Wallet using MagSafe. , Sorted CarPlay issues.

iOS 15.0.1

This update was released on Friday, October 1st and fixed an unlock feature failure on the Apple Watch that occurred when iOS 15 was released. This is a very useful element and it was hard to get it back.

In addition, it seems that an issue with the Settings app that incorrectly displays an alert that the storage is full has been fixed.

And Audio Meditations could apparently start training on the Apple Watch, but I’ve never seen this. Hopefully it’s sorted now.

iOS 15

The first version of iOS 15, released on Monday, September 20, was full of innovations and upgrades. FaceTime updates are one of the most extensive, and in a way the app is changing from all perceptions.

Apples Messages has always been a powerful app, but it’s now redesigned for easier sharing. When you share your favorite music track in a message, it will appear in a special Shared with You section of Apple Music. This new section will also appear in Safari, Apple News, Podcasts, Apple TV, and Photos.

iCloud + is an addition to the services you get through iCloud, but it’s better, and these premium services, iCloud + Private Relay, Hide My Email, and the better HomeKit Secure Video are better than your current iCloud subscription. It is provided at no additional cost. This means you have to pay for iCloud. This is not included in the free 5GB level and is only 50GB for 99c and above per month.

iCloud + Private Relay is one of the sharpest privacy features, but it’s only in beta at this time. That Internet privacy service means that you can connect to most networks in a more secure way, Apple says.

Hide My Email works in the same way. So, for example, you don’t have to display your actual email address on a form on the web. Apple will create a random email address and forward it to your inbox.

With iCloud + HomeKit Secure Video Recording, you can connect up to a maximum number of security cameras and no video footage counts in iCloud storage.

Custom email domains are another feature of iCloud +, and if you have a domain to manage, you can configure iCloud as your domain’s email provider to use your domain to set up to three personal aliases for your iCloud email address. .. ..

The focus take is undisturbed to the next level and you can choose the time, place, etc. for the specific way you will be notified.

That’s not all when it comes to notifications. These have also been redesigned so you can group them, provide an overview of what’s relevant, and mute notifications if needed.

Memoji’s new features include body language, which now includes upper body depictions, from high fives to yoga poses, and new clothing hats and glasses. Oh, and if you want your memos to have different colored eyes, you can do that too.

The weather has been upgraded. Apple bought the amazing DarkSky app a while back and some of the details are now in the Weather app. The app itself has been updated with significantly more realistic background and precipitation details for the next hour. Specializing in dark sky.

The map looks great, at least in some cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London. What else do you need? joke. But you can get off to a good start with gorgeous look improvements and additions. To be honest, I don’t like the new map app icon, but it does.

Safari is one of the big ones, thanks to the controversial redesign of placing the address bar at the bottom instead of the top. There was a lot of backlash from this, and Apple did what it did when it introduced natural scrolling to the Mac. It has become an option. If you like the simplicity of the bottom tab bar, which allows you to scroll back and forth with just your thumb, the new design is perfect. If not, there is still a classic version.

Live text is another big issue. If you have text in the camera view, you can tap it to dial a phone number or copy the text, for example. You can also translate texts into English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

Siri is certainly a capable voice assistant, but it’s now more private. iOS 15 can process audio on your device.

From Universal Control on the iPad OS 15 to iPad OS 15, more features will be introduced in the coming weeks and months, such as the ability to control the iPad and Mac from the same mouse, and SharePlay, which allows you to share your screen while enjoying songs and videos. increase. Someone else. Please wait for a while when these additions arrive.

Click here for Apple’s complete change log for iOS 15.1

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share FaceTime-synced experiences with content from Apple TV apps, Apple Music, Fitness +, and other supported App Store apps.

Shared controls allow anyone to pause, play, rewind, and fast forward

Smart Volume automatically mutes movies, TV shows, or songs when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch shared video on the big screen while you continue to make FaceTime calls on your iPhone.

Screen sharing allows everyone on FaceTime calls to view photos, browse the web, and help each other.

camera

ProRes video capture with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple wallet

With the support of the COVID-19 Vaccination Card, you can add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet.

translation

Mandarin (Taiwan) support for translation apps and system-wide translations

House

New automated triggers based on HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor current readings

Shortcut

New pre-built actions allow you to overlay text on images and gifs. Plus, with our new game collection, you can spend your time with Siri.

The following issues have also been fixed in this release:

When you import photos and videos, the Photos app may mistakenly report that your storage is full.

The weather app may not display the current temperature of your current location and the background color of the animation may not be displayed correctly.

Locking the screen may pause audio playback from the app

Using VoiceOver with multiple passes can cause your wallet to exit unexpectedly

Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

The battery algorithm has been updated on the iPhone 12 model to allow a more accurate estimate of battery capacity over time.

For security content on Apple software updates, visit the following website:

For security content on Apple software updates, visit the following website: support.apple.com/ kb / HT201222

