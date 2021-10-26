Cryptography and Metaverse Lead Innovation | Information Age





According to Activate Technology and Media 2022 Outlook, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse are among the disruptive technologies that will drive innovation and growth over the next few years.

The report also identified games and esports, streaming, NFTs, and e-commerce as some of the other technologies to watch in the next five years.

Globally, Activate expects technology and media spending to exceed US $ 2 trillion in 2021 and rise to US $ 2.5 trillion by 2025.

In its seventh year, the report predicts that cryptocurrencies will disrupt consumer finance and games, but its widespread adoption remains a number of obstacles.

Cryptocurrencies became a hot topic in Australia last week when a Senate research report demanded tax reforms and exchange licensing to make it easier for businesses and investors to trade on digital assets.

Other projections suggest that games could emerge as an industry powerhouse, the fastest-growing sector with annual growth of 8%, with industry value exceeding US $ 220 billion over the next few years. Is expected.

Big Tech recognizes the need to strengthen its gaming strategy to remain competitive and is considering adding gaming services to existing platforms, so it will be a significant game in 2022. Acquisitions may take place.

With the continued rise of games, sales of virtual products and skins could also surge, which is expected to be an important driving force for the innovation and popularization of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The reforms needed to fully realize the potential of cryptocurrencies

According to the report, one in six people in the United States is already trading cryptocurrencies for either investment or speculation.

Consumers have mainly used cryptocurrencies for transactions rather than payments and other cryptocurrency use cases, but many of the promised cryptocurrency use cases face headwinds that limit adoption. ..

According to Associate Professor Chris Berg, co-founder of the Blockchain Innovation Hub, Australia may not be here yet, but it has the opportunity to demonstrate global leadership and compete with the United States, Singapore and Switzerland. RMIT University.

Berg said policy changes are needed to make the regulation clear to the industry, and crypto asset regulation provides the country with the opportunity to attract employment, investment and innovation. The Senate report is a compelling roadmap for how Australia can lead the global blockchain industry, Berg said.

Suppress metaverse hype

One of the most hyped new technology trends today is the Metaverse, and Facebook is entering this space and even trying to rename it to new priorities.

The Activate Report said conversations and claims about potential opportunities have reached a frenzy.

Locally, tech analyst Paul Budde has expressed concern about the Metaverse, unable to be tech-neutral, and issues already apparent on social media before moving on to the creation of the virtual internet. It suggests that disinformation, bipartisanism, algorithmic bias) need to be addressed. It invades people’s lives more.

He said it was our responsibility to ensure that these developments were guided in the right direction as we are beginning to realize the dangers of certain technologies.

Despite the hype over the Metaverse, only game companies can succeed in the Metaverse, the report said.

The only viable path to the Metaverse is through the gaming platform. It said that anyone betting on a non-gaming Metaverse platform is betting on the wrong horse.

This means that the real possibility is where the game meets the Metaverse. In particular, multi-platform game franchises dominate and gamers participate in in-game non-gaming activities, laying the foundation for the Metaverse.

According to Activate, its huge engagement user-based game, gamers are already engaged in some of these virtual events and existing technology requirements for building Metaverse applications (AR / VR integration and game mechanics). Puts it in a box sheet to promote Metaverse Stake.

Despite Facebook’s grand plans, no company controls the Metaverse, and in fact there is no single Metaverse platform.

Third-party applications (messaging, payments, audio) provide functionality and experience across the Metaverse platform, but one of the obstacles to advantage and widespread adoption is interoperability, which is not quickly resolved.

The report found that the creation of digital twins, virtual replicas of real-world objects and space, is on track. However, while many of the basic elements of the Metaverse are already here, achieving a fully digital twin in the physical world is years away.

NFTs also play an important role in the Metaverse economy as a means of certifying ownership of digital products.

Real-world purchases such as designer handbags come with a digital twin worn by virtual avatars, and digital-world purchases will deliver specific items in the real world.

Throughout the enterprise space, hyperscaling, edge computing, 5G, quantum computing, open source hardware and software, and public cloud services drive innovation, deliver breakthrough capabilities, and provide user experience and productivity. Will usher in the next wave of improvement.

