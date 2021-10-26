Call of Duty: Vanguard developers reveal biography of four operators





Similar to the last few Call of Duty games, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer game mode selects the operator to play for the match. Each Vanguard operator has his own backstory, and the developer, Sledgehammer Games, introduced four people, including two characters who play a central role in Vanguard’s single-player campaign.

In front and in the center is Arthur Kingsley, the main character in the Vanguard story campaign. Born in Cameroon, educated in England, he is a special forces soldier who joined the army as an airborne unit during World War II. The Sledgehammer was the first character he created for Vanguard in the studio, and his key features, especially his natural sense of true leadership, have been at the heart of Vanguard since its inception. Is called.

Next up is the Russian sniper Polina Petrois, who will also appear in the single-player campaign. Sledgehammer says that in the course of Vanguard’s story, he will see a nurse who was anxious to participate in the battle transform into a terrifying soldier feared by the Nazis and celebrated by fellow soldiers.

“We wanted to feature a character inspired by all the brave women who fought and died to protect their homes,” Sledgehammer explains in a PlayStation blog post. “When I settled on Stalingrad as her level setting, Polina’s character began to take shape.”

Daniel Take Yatsu is a Japanese-American sniper who has various feelings about the war. His family was forced to live in concentration camps set up by the United States for Nikkei during the war. “Like many Japanese Americans, he was drafted into the army to protect a country that did not consider him an equal citizen,” writes Sledgehammer. “Daniel’s war and his feelings for his country are very vague, but he is still fighting to protect his fellow soldiers, and for the country, he believes America is still someday.”

Padmavati Balan is another operator available in multiplayer mode. “Pad Mavati is a ferocious soldier who is good at jungle warfare, but he is also a war-tired nurse who loves to play poetry and music,” says Sledgehammer. “She dreams of India, where fate is determined by the will of her people, and I’m sure they will win someday.”

“These four characters are just a few of the many characters Vanguard has revealed in both campaign and multiplayer modes. Our goal is to tell the story behind the faces that make up the world’s largest conflict. It was to give and show off their humanity as they fight to save it, “says Sledgehammer. But the studio also said that while Vanguard’s campaign referred to some historic events, the story about Command’s crack team to thwart a secret Nazi plot was “unique to Call of Duty.” I point out that.

You can check out all of the best Vanguard Operator benefits you can choose when the release date comes next month.

