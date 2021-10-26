YouTube warns creators to start monetizing low-quality children’s videos next month – TechCrunch





YouTube is some channels on the platform that are marketed as “children’s” if the content they produce is of poor quality, encourages negative behavior or attitudes, or is commercial. It says it will start monetizing soon. The company had previously warned that this type of content would no longer be eligible for inclusion in its dedicated YouTube Kids app, but starting next month YouTube will also begin implementing a new monetization policy. This can affect a creator’s eligibility and potential for removal. From the YouTube Partner Program.

YouTube first announced plans to increase the protection of minors in August. Some renewals are in direct response to future regulations, while others are beyond what is required by law. At the time, YouTube changed the default settings for videos for users aged 13 to 17 to private, enabled “breaks” and bedtime reminders for minors, and targeted teens and kids with ads. Announced that it will stop using “interest” data to do so. , more.

Some of the changes warn creators who are creating content specifically for kids, and the company plans to remove “overly commercial content” from the standalone YouTube Kids app for young children. Said.

Prior to this move, many consumer advocates have pressured YouTube and regulators to put an end to these types of videos, as well as blurring the line between content and advertising. In addition, they argued that some creators did not disclose the behind-the-scenes branding that facilitated this type of content production.

But without coercion and guidelines on what’s right for kids, some of YouTube’s biggest creators are hundreds of Ryan Toys Review (now Ryan’s World) focused on consumerism and toy unpacking. There was a channel like the millionaire Ryan Kaji.

YouTube announced in August that it will remove content that encourages viewers to buy products and “content that focuses on excessive accumulation or consumption of products” from YouTube Kids. Currently, YouTube targets young viewers and channels that are classified as “children”, and channels that publish other types of low-quality content may be at risk of demonization. Is warned.

This includes content that encourages negative behavior and attitudes (bullying, dishonesty, contempt for others, dangerous mischief, unhealthy eating habits, etc.). Seemingly educational content. Content that interferes with understanding. Sensational or misleading content. Content that includes strange use of children’s characters. (The latter has become a particular problem in recent years, such as videos featuring characters like Peppa Pig in non-kids situations).

Starting in November, YouTube will implement additional monetization policies with these quality principles in mind for channels designated as “kids” or channels that frequently create children’s content. I have announced that.

If a creator creates low quality content, according to these principles, the creator may be removed or blocked from participating in the YouTube Partner Program. Other videos that meet the principles of low quality may have restricted ads or may not be displayed at all. Initially, YouTube says it starts with videos that encourage negative behavior. The company added that other content that focuses on low-quality “children’s” content will also be considered.

These negative principles were factors in determining whether content was suitable for YouTube Kids and informing larger YouTube algorithms. However, monetization changes are a much more powerful tool for shaping what kind of content creators actually create.

According to YouTube, creators whose channels may be affected by monetization changes will receive an email before the changes take effect. In addition, channels that create low-quality children’s content that aren’t immediately affected may also see a yellow icon as a warning to advertisers. The company does not state the number of channels that could be affected as a result of the new policy.

Conversely, content that adheres to high quality principles will be included in the YouTube Kids app and will be further recommended by the YouTube algorithm in the future.

High quality principles include content that encourages children to be good people. Content that promotes learning and curiosity. Content that focuses on creativity, play and imagination. Content that focuses on interacting with real-world issues. Content that promotes diversity, fairness and inclusiveness.

The announcement came shortly after more research into the role technology companies play in the well-being of minors who use services. Already, Google and YouTube, Instagram and TikTok have announced updates that put more emphasis on the safety and privacy of young users. YouTube has also launched a new parental control. This week, Snap and Tik Tok will also face their own parliamentary inquiry.

YouTube states that it will continue to reassess and update the principles.

