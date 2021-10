Climate technology start-ups raised a record $ 32 billion in 2021

In 2021, shortly after the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement, climate technology start-ups raised more than any other year and nearly five times as much as 2016. So far this year, climate-focused startups have raised $ 32 billion, according to new reports from Dealroom and London & Partners.

Northvolt, a Stockholm-based company that uses clean energy to manufacture batteries, has raised $ 2.8 billion in growth equity. Rivian, a US-based electric vehicle manufacturer that manufactures delivery vans for the Amazon, has raised $ 2.5 billion. Chinese EV battery maker SVolt has raised $ 1.4 billion. Goodleap, an American residential solar finance company, has raised $ 800 million in VC funding. Redwood Materials, a battery recycling company launched by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has raised $ 700 million in a Series C round. And the list goes on.

Stephen Feline, North American Director of London & Partners, states that there are three main factors behind the surge in climate investment. First, “In areas such as electric vehicles and renewable energies, consumer demand for more sustainable technologies is increasing, and the number of start-ups and companies developing technologies in this area has increased significantly. We know that we are, “he says. “Second, there is much more money available to venture capital investors for these startups. [who] We want to focus on helping influential companies that are known to resonate with our customers. Finally, he says, the Global Climate Conference, which begins on October 31st at COP26, also helped mobilize action.

The report examined 5,100 startups. More than 80% of the money goes to energy and transportation start-ups, but more and more money goes to food companies. (According to a recent study, food and agriculture make up the majority of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, counting everything from fertilizers to food waste, between 20% and 40% of the world’s total. ) Go to startups that focus on much less money circulation economies or enterprise software.

The cat said: “In 2021, there was already a record level of investment in climate technology, with hubs such as the Bay Area and London driving most of this growth. Next year, climate technology start-ups will join the world. With an increasing awareness of the importance of technology and innovation in supporting global climate crisis efforts, we can expect more opportunities to attract funding and support from both policy makers and investors. “

