CareFirst has begun practicing virtual primary care.The first new company from the health insurance company’s innovation team





Health care is not just done in the clinic.

This was a theme that resonated before the pandemic, but it was of particular interest following the era of remote connections between patients and healthcare professionals.

With the advent of the pandemic, virtual care became necessary. But in the future, the adoption of this new technology will also affect efforts to reach more people with attention.

This was recognized by a team at Healthworx, a three-year-old innovation and investment arm of health insurance company CareFirst BlueCrossBlueShield, which was recognized for primary care. At CareFirst, nearly 40% of our members do not have a family doctor. Maybe visits are not convenient or they are facing social barriers leading to medical disparities.

Michael Batista, Director of Commercialization at Healthworx, said: “And in 2020, when we began to see the significant uptake and validation of the virtual care experience that the pandemic actually accelerated … it convinced us that individuals were motivated to engage in the care experience. It wasn’t just the location of the bricks and mortar. “

Investigating the issue, the Healthworx team investigates potential solutions and assesses the feasibility of the business. We believe that the best solution is to invest, build a partnership to build a new product, or set up your own new company. In this case, it chose to give birth to a company.

Insurers launched the virtual primary care practice CloseKnit as a subsidiary this fall. This is CareFirst’s first new company launched from Healthworx.

CloseKnit is open to insured CareFirst members through employers across the country, allowing users to connect with providers and use the app to access a variety of services.

“This is another kind of primary care relationship,” said Mary Jane Favazza, CEO of a company based in Baltimore. “This is a patient-centric, ongoing, long-term relationship that guides interdisciplinary teams to the patient’s table.”

As Favazza says, open “24/7/365”. Close Knit is designed as “primary care in your pocket”. It aims to reach people at home and on the go and provide them with options for care during non-business hours. Through a mobile app available on the phone, it connects members with doctors and other clinicians for preventive and emergency care, as well as behavioral and mental health. It also provides resources such as care coordination and insurance navigation. The provider’s team can communicate asynchronously via chat or video visit.

In deciding to set up a company, Healthworx said, “We will create more accessible and convenient models and actually provide higher quality care at a more affordable price.”

“Looking at this market and how it’s approached, we have a deep knowledge of local needs, an understanding of the gaps we thought we could solve, and Battista said,” We thought we could take advantage of it. ” I was convinced that I could bring something different from the market to the market and at the same time actually have a meaningful impact. “

After the decision to manufacture the new product was made, the Healthworx team worked with a variety of experts throughout CareFirst to validate and test it. The team created the initial infrastructure and plans.

Favazza joined earlier this year, bringing medical technology experience to all ventures such as Health Dialog, Accolade and Good Measures. This solution reflected her own passion for increasing access to healthcare and what she said was a healthy plan. She said resources such as CareFirst data and membership are particularly attractive.

With the release of the app, the company is considering adding engineering and product team members, as well as clinical teams. It not only serves its members, but also seeks talent nationwide.

Favazza aims to continue the feedback cycle so that CloseKnit is a “fun” experience not only for its members but also for its providers. It also describes how to send additional technology to members’ homes.

“We have a learning machine here that we hope to bring great results to CareFirst members,” says Favazza.

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/10/25/carefirst-closeknit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos