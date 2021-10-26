The most popular 2021 Halloween costumes according to Google





How to upgrade a Halloween costume

Complete your Halloween costume with these finishes.

Are you worried about someone wearing the same outfit as you at the Halloween party you go to? Google may be able to help you.

Cases of COVID-19 have declined compared to last year, Americans are expected to spend more than $ 10 billion on Halloween this year, and many in the United States will participate in celebrating a spooky holiday.

Sexy-style costumes, creative DIY, last-minute gatherings, pop culture-inspired costumes, and more, all the same outfits you’ll see at trick-or-treats and parties.

Fortunately, Google Trends released the 2021 Fright Geist. It lists the top costumes from all over the country and the most popular costumes from cities across the country. You can see the list here, but here are some of the most notable mentions of this year’s list:

2021 Top Halloween Costumes

This year’s Top 10 Halloween Costumes include iconic horror movie characters and those inspired by last year’s popular movies. Still, what is the most popular outfit of all of them? That would be a witch.

According to the list of Google Trends, witch costumes are still the most popular in the country, despite the recent downtrend on Twitter. FrightGeist lists witches in the horror film category, with WandaVision’s Wanda Maximov (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha Harkness (Kathrin Hahn) taking over the first half of the year, demonstrating the eternal influence of “Hocus Pocus.” There is no magic trick behind this being one of the most popular outfits of the year.

Costumes inspired by other characters in the Top 10 include Cruella de Vil, recently painted by Emma Stone in a self-titled movie released in May, and Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie. This year’s “suicide squad”.

Complete Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021:

WitchRabbitDinosaurSpider-ManCruella de VilFairyHarleyQuinnCowboyClownChucky Notable Trend Costumes

FrightGeist lists hundreds of the most popular costumes. If you haven’t decided on a costume yet, a quick look at the top 100 offers will give you a good idea.

The Netflix show Squid Game has skyrocketed in recent weeks, becoming one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform, just in time to take over Halloween. “Squid Game” costumes are the 23rd most popular on Google search, the most searched costume idea in Detroit, and continue to be a high trend.

In 2020, the mobile game “Among Us” became a hot topic in the gaming world and is the 16th most popular costume that has skyrocketed in Jacksonville, Florida.

Other notable outfits in the Top 50 include Pokemon. 50, 44 Fortnite, 42 Belma Dinkley (Fame of “Scooby Doo”), 33 Poison Ivy (Cartoon Villain), 24 Beetle Juice, 18 1980s.

Halloween costumes popular in the area

Google Trends lists the most popular costumes in at least one city in each state. Some of the costumes not included in the Top 50 are the most popular costumes in a particular area. For example, “Space Cowgirl” is a top costume idea searched around Glendive, Montana, “Baby Yoda” is Rockford, Illinois, and “Hugh Hefner” is No. 1 Around Eureka, California.

Here are some of the most popular costumes in the city to watch:

Los Angeles and Phoenix-Klueradoville Washington DC, New York City and Chicago-Spider-Man Miami-Fairy Kansas City, Missouri-Pirate Atlanta and Nashville-Rabbit

