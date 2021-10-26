Villages are needed to grow the economy and reduce emissions





Welcome to Navigating Net Zero: COP26 Series. Navigating Net Zero is JWN Energy’s framework for curating conversations and content related to Canada’s climate change opportunities and challenges in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Prior to COP26, this special series asked nine individuals to look back on where Alberta and Canada are located in the global climate leadership ties and provide perspectives for collaborative navigation. Today, Steve Macdonald, CEO of Emission Reduction Alberta (ERA), said COP26 is a big bet on innovative technologies by countries, businesses and civil society, significantly reducing global emissions and the global economy.

The wisdom embedded in the famous African saying about the role of communities in supporting parenting is an emotion equally associated with efforts to transform the world economy to realize a future of zero emissions.

As the world recognizes, the Net Zero challenges and timeline to achieve this goal are great for one investor, one industry, one government, or one country to tackle alone. It’s too complicated. We must work together as a global community to reduce emissions and mitigate the worst climate change.

We know that technology and innovation are the keys to addressing the negative effects of weather and climate changes on human economic and physical well-being. Fortunately, some of the most promising technologies the world needs are currently being developed and deployed in Alberta. The state is turning ambition into action.

For example, consider renewable energy. From wind and solar to geothermal, there are multiple routes to produce reliable, low-emission electricity. For example, Calgary-based Eavor Technologies uses the Earth’s natural heat, essentially like a giant rechargeable battery, to generate baseload power through the first geothermal system of its kind. In addition to pilot-stage funding provided by the Alberta Government through Emission Reduction Alberta (ERA), they recently confirmed US $ 40 million to support the scale-up and commercialization of technology.

Many jurisdictions around the world point to hydrogen as the key to achieving the Net Zero goal. Alberta is no exception. In fact, the state is well-positioned for success due to one of the lowest production costs in the world, a vast network of pipeline infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce. In fact, the federal and Alberta governments recently signed an MOU with Air Products to support a $ 1.3 billion hydrogen plant under construction in Edmonton.

Carbon capture and storage (CCUS) is another technology that will become a game changer worldwide. It not only plays a role in reducing emissions from hard-to-decarbonize industries, but also lays the foundation for creating markets for new economic activities, new jobs, new industries, hydrogen and more.

Alberta is a world leader in accelerating CCUS technology. Consider the $ 20 million NRG-COSIA Carbon XPPRIZE, the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Center (ACCTC), the Alberta Carbon Trunkline, and ERA’s own $ 35 million Grand Challenge: Innovative Carbon Uses. These initiatives are moving the needle towards a low-emission economy.

CarbonCure, co-winner of the Grand Challenge, and innovative technology solutions that reduce emissions in the cement industry are currently used in more than 400 concrete plants worldwide. It identifies and validates ERA and Alberta’s ability to reduce emissions, strengthen the economy and generate global employment growth, identifying and funding the most promising technologies.

Building a circular economy also plays an important role in our collective promotion towards Net Zero. This includes understanding the value of resources not only downstream through recycling and recovery, but also upstream in the product life cycle. Alberta is pushing for a new and extended cyclical path in the production of petrochemicals and the conversion of CO2 to value-added products. We are also discovering new uses for our current infrastructure by using abandoned oil and gas wells for geothermal energy development and investigating the potential for transporting alternative fuels using pipeline networks.

Agricultural innovation also holds great promise in mitigating the effects of climate change. Developed in Alberta, feed additives reduce cattle intestinal methane emissions by up to 90 percent. This is important. Between beef and dairy products, Alberta has more than 3.5 million cows. This represents more than 40% of the Canadian herd.

Forestry is also promoting the necessary innovations. In Alberta, drones have been piloted to reforest areas that are less efficiently reachable from the air, and pulp and paper companies recover waste heat to generate green electricity, fueling cleaner work. Is supplying.

Over the past decade, ERA has found that finding promising technologies is not enough in an effort to identify and accelerate the technologies needed to ensure Alberta’s continued success in the low-emission future. I learned. The best ideas don’t immediately turn into products and companies that reduce emissions or provide future sources of energy. I need a complete solution. Solutions that incorporate innovation into policies, financing, supply chains, business models, partnerships and even culture.

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic strongly reminds us of the need for coordinated action, credible leadership, and robust systems to meet global challenges. Technology and innovation have been applied to everything from the food service industry to vaccines to achieve a “net zero case load.” But, for example, discovering a new vaccine was not the perfect solution. The world needed to mitigate and scale up production risks, unlock funding, create new supply chains, implement adaptive policies and build public confidence.

These complete solutions are the same conditions for success that we need to implement for the energy transformation that the world is pursuing. Based on the lessons learned from responding to pandemics, we can successfully survive the more frequent and accelerating turmoil that continues to face climate change.

ERA’s focus on putting all the elements together is to get results. We have invested more than $ 820 million to free $ 6.6 billion in projects to improve the cost and carbon competitiveness of Alberta’s economy. By 2030, more than 42 million tonnes of GHG savings will be achieved through more than 220 projects. Imagine the potential impact of these technologies on global emissions if adopted across the sector and around the world.

You need to look at the entire timescale and industry. Short-term savings need to be achieved through widespread adoption of existing technologies such as energy efficiency initiatives, electric vehicle infrastructure, and energy storage. In addition, nature-based solutions need to be implemented to protect carbon sinks and avoid the release of accumulated emissions. And we need to look at emerging technologies like CCUS, which have enormous economic potential but have not yet been developed on a scale sufficient to influence them.

Like the newborn, innovation needs support from the beginning. The challenge is to identify technologies that are self-sustaining over time. To scale up, there must be a business case. That is why government support is essential in the early days to bring to the world a self-sustaining economic solution to reduce carbon emissions. This includes strategic funding, incentive programs, policy clarity and regulatory certainty, and procurement decisions.

Specifically, in game-changing technologies, upfront cost of capital often limits project development, so government funding, and capacity building and technical support, ensure that these pilot projects are feasible. Useful for. The important thing is that financing needs to be flexible and responsive. If the project is not in progress, you need to redirect it, and in the ongoing project it will run for multiple years.

COP26 is a crucial opportunity for countries, businesses and civil society to make big bets on innovative technologies, adding value to the global economy while significantly reducing global emissions. .. COVID also taught us that the world is more connected and changing at a faster pace than ever before. The effort required to reach our climate change goals is tremendous and the competition for a stronger manifestation in the next normal situation will continue, so we act on our actions. Must have a very purpose in.

We are not facing a single challenge. Rather, it is a stack of challenges. And time has become our enemy. We need to move fast and go far. You need to cast a wide net. We must fully imagine, innovate, invent and invest. Putting together a village of complete solutions is our best opportunity to nurture the future we need.

